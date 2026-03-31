EDAN launches AI ultrasound for African prenatal screening

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edan Instruments, Inc. (300206.SZ), a global medical device company, announced the launch of EDAN Nano OB Assist, an AI-enabled handheld ultrasound system designed to expand access to essential prenatal screening in low-resource and underserved settings.

Unveiled at a launch event in Nairobi on March 23, 2026 attended by healthcare professionals, Ministry of Health representatives, NGOs, and regional partners, EDAN Nano OB Assist introduces a simplified approach to obstetric ultrasound through AI-enabled blind sweep technology, enabling caregivers to obtain key clinical measurements with reduced reliance on advanced training. The event also featured representatives from the Gates Foundation, one of the most influential organizations in global health.

EDAN Nano OB Assist received CE marking on March 18, 2026, demonstrating compliance with European Union safety and performance requirements. As a new generation of AI-enabled ultrasound technology, this milestone underscores its readiness for clinical use and supports its potential to expand access to essential prenatal screening in underserved regions.

Unlike conventional ultrasound systems that require skilled sonographers and complex workflows, EDAN Nano OB Assist is designed to support frontline healthcare providers by automating image analysis and delivering essential insights, including gestational age, fetal presentation, and estimated delivery date, etc.

"Access to ultrasound remains a critical gap in many parts of the world," said Lucas Lau, Product Manager of Ultrasound Imaging at EDAN.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 178,000 women in Africa die each year from pregnancy and childbirth-related complications, many of which are preventable. However, access to ultrasound — a critical tool in prenatal assessment — remains limited in many regions due to resource constraints and a shortage of trained professionals.

"EDAN Nano OB Assist was developed to address this challenge by combining AI with a simplified scanning workflow, allowing more caregivers to perform essential prenatal assessments and helping extend care to communities where it is needed most."

During the event, EDAN demonstrated the device in a live, side-by-side comparison with a conventional ultrasound system, highlighting differences in workflow, time efficiency, and ease of use. The demonstration underscored the potential of AI-enabled scanning to support broader adoption of ultrasound in primary and community care settings.

Dr. Philip Ilara, a study coordinator at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, shared his clinical perspective on the importance of improving access to prenatal screening.

"In many settings, access to ultrasound remains limited, particularly at the primary and community care level," said Dr. Philip Ilara. "Technologies like Nano OB Assist, which simplify the scanning process and provide guided support, have the potential to help more healthcare providers perform essential assessments and improve early detection in maternal care."

EDAN also highlighted its ongoing commitment to healthcare development in Africa through its Kenya office, which supports local partnerships, clinical training, and product implementation across the region.

The launch of EDAN Nano OB Assist reflects EDAN's broader focus on developing accessible, clinically meaningful technologies that address real-world healthcare challenges. Guided by its vision of "bringing innovation and value together to improve the human condition," EDAN continues to expand access to quality healthcare worldwide.