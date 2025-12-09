CTK launches California OTC facility for global K-beauty expansion

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTK(KOSDAQ: 260930), a global K-beauty original design manufacturer (ODM) for cosmetics, has begun operations at CTK OTC LABORATORIES (COL), its new dedicated over-the-counter (OTC) manufacturing facility in Corona, California.

Responding to rising demand for high-performance K-beauty in North America—the world's largest cosmetics market—CTK acquired the facility in March 2025. COL includes a 40,000-square-feet manufacturing plant and a 30,000-square-feet logistics warehouse, with annual capacity exceeding 20 million units. This site is registered with the U.S. FDA for OTC production and is certified under international GMP standards.

With COL, CTK aims to strengthen its role not only as a manufacturer but as an full value-chain partner, supporting the entire product lifecycle—from product planning and production to regulatory affairs, logistics, and market launch.

For OTC cosmetics, ensuring safety and stability are as critical as in food or pharmaceuticals. To meet those standards, CTK has built a trusted competitive advantage with its stable formulations, a rigorous quality control system, and U.S.-based fulfillment centers.

The new plant is just a 15-minute drive from CTK's fulfillment center, allowing same-day transfer, storage, and order processing once production is complete. CTK emphasized that this speed-focused value chain can shorten lead times, improve inventory management, and reduce distribution fees—giving clients products longer sales periods in the market.

Because OTC manufacturing relies heavily on regulatory compliance, CTK stated that it continuously reflects regulatory updates from major global markets in real time. This approach allows the company to ensure safety and compliance while enabling faster development and production of new formulas aligned with the latest K-beauty trends.

"COL's greatest strength is that it gives us the infrastructure to bring K-beauty's spirit of innovation directly into the U.S. market. Based on CTK headquarters' differentiated product planning capabilities and R&D expertise, we can seamlessly connect on-site production with regulatory response and logistics execution," a company official noted. They also added, "With a production system that supㅁports both large-scale manufacturing and flexible scaling, along with its strategic proximity to major U.S. retail channels, we can help our clients build more aggressive launch strategies. We will continue working to bring products to market faster, keep them in consumers' hands longer, and deliver them with a more competitive cost structure."

"In the OTC category, ingredient safety and regulatory compliance directly determine a product's credibility. Through COL, we will uphold strict quality standards and transparent information disclosure to earn the trust of both the market and consumers," Cheeho Choi, Head of CTK's U.S. OTC Business stated. "By working closely with our R&D teams in Korea, we plan to build a versatile OTC portfolio that extends from skincare to functional color cosmetics, presenting new OTC formulations at least twice a year and responding rapidly to trends driven by North American consumers. COL will serve as the gateway to the U.S. West Coast market and establish itself as the global hub for K-beauty OTC products."

Website : https://www.ctkcosmetics.com/ https://www.ctkotc.com/