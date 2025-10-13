Corporate

CommScope Nokia 2025: Joint FTTH Solution Speeds Up Fiber Roll-outs

October 13, 2025 | 16:06
(0) user say
Combo kit cuts install time thirty per cent, giving broadband blogs CommScope Nokia FTTH keywords and white-paper link.

CLAREMONT, N.C., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, and Nokia today announced a joint initiative to streamline FTTH deployments in APAC by integrating CommScope FLX™ ODN non-hardened connectorized terminals with the Nokia Broadband Easy digital automation platform for fiber rollout. The combined, turn-key solution gives service providers a digitized and assured path to FTTH with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and automation.

"One of the most persistent challenges in FTTH field deployments is achieving precise installation and provisioning of network components," said Andrew Bond-Webster, Vice President, Broadband APAC, CommScope. "By integrating Nokia Broadband Easy with the CommScope FLX ODN solution, we're empowering service providers to get it right the first time—every time. This minimizes rework, enables the use of less specialized technicians, and enhances rollout accuracy. The CommScope FLX ODN platform is instrumental in lowering total cost of ownership, accelerating time to market, and reducing unnecessary truck rolls—delivering greater operational efficiency and cost savings."

"With Broadband Easy, we're transforming fiber deployment—making it simpler, faster, and more cost-efficient for operators," said Vimal Kothandaraman, Vice President, APAC Fixed Networks business center, Nokia. "By harnessing the power of AI alongside our deep expertise in fiber network design, and integrating the CommScope FLX ODN solution, we're not only helping operators to save costs and reduce rollout times but also enabling them to accelerate delivery of high-speed connectivity to the next billion homes."

The CommScope FLX™ ODN plug-and-play fiber access terminals use advanced indexing and connectorized technology to eliminate field splicing while remaining modular and scalable. The solution is integrated with the Nokia Broadband Easy digital automation platform, allowing customers to centrally manage the entire fiber deployment process with AI-driven automation and quality assurance – from design to operations. The result is higher-quality fiber networks that are faster to deploy, more cost efficient, and ready for the future.

The joint solution is available today for CommScope and Nokia customers in APAC. It will be showcased at Network-X in Paris, France 14-16, October, 2025 and at Telecoms World Asia event in Bangkok, Thailand 18-19 November, 2025.

By PR Newswire

CommScope

TagTag:
commscope CommScope FLX ODN Nokia Broadband Easy

