CN Energy begins crude oil production in Cold Lake Alberta

LISHUI, China, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ: CNEY) ("CNEY" or the "Company") today announced that the oil well project in the Cold Lake region of Alberta, Canada, in which the Company's Canadian wholly owned subsidiary, CNEY Canada Inc., holds an investment interest, has been completed and has commenced production.

Located in one of Canada's major oil-producing regions, the project represents an important step in CNEY's strategy to expand its North American energy operations and establish a platform integrating oil production, investment, trading and supply chain services.

Through Blessing Logistics Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of CNEY Canada Inc., CNEY is leveraging local energy resources, investment capital, operational capabilities and industry relationships to develop an integrated platform covering oil well investment, crude oil production, transportation, trading and supply chain management.

Wenhua Liu, interim CEO of CNEY, stated:

"The successful commencement of production at the Cold Lake oil well project marks an important milestone in the execution of our North American energy strategy. We are expanding beyond our existing energy businesses into oil asset investment, production operations and supply chain services. By combining Canadian energy resources, institutional investment capital and experienced operating teams, we aim to build a scalable energy investment and supply chain platform that can generate new opportunities for long-term growth."

Going forward, CNEY will continue to evaluate oil and gas opportunities in Canada and across North America, with a focus on projects supported by established infrastructure, stable resource conditions, experienced operators and reliable sales channels. The Company will also emphasize production management, cost control, environmental compliance, operational safety and supply chain risk management as it expands its North American energy platform.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.cneny.com.