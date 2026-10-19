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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Classys launches Shurink Home beauty device line on US platforms

October 19, 2026 | 15:53
(0) user say
Medical aesthetics manufacturer Classys launched its Shurink Home device brand in the United States, listing the Zap Pore Shot on Amazon and TikTok.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASSYS Inc. (KOSDAQ: 214150), Korea-based global medical aesthetics company CLASSYS officially launched its at-home beauty device brand, SHURINK HOME, in the U.S. on October 6, with ZAP PORE SHOT now available on Amazon and TikTok Shop.

The U.S. launch follows strong early success in Korea and Japan. ZAP PORE SHOT surpassed 6,000 pre-orders ahead of its Korean launch and ranked No.1 in the Beauty Device category during Qoo10 Japan's Mega Wari, demonstrating strong consumer demand even before its global expansion.

As K-beauty continues to shape global beauty trends, interest is expanding beyond Korean skincare products to the K-Clinic experience and the technologies behind Korea's advanced aesthetic treatments. SHURINK HOME was created to bring this next wave of K-Clinic innovation into consumers' everyday skincare routines — translating professional aesthetic technology into effective, easy-to-use solutions for the home.

What sets SHURINK HOME apart from conventional beauty devices is where its technology begins. The brand is backed by CLASSYS' 19 years of medical aesthetics expertise and the technology behind SHURINK, Korea's No.1 HIFU lifting device brand, known globally as Ultraformer.

Today, CLASSYS technologies are used in approximately 7.9 million treatments worldwide each year — equivalent to one treatment every 3.9 seconds. This global scale reflects nearly two decades of experience developing technologies used by medical aesthetic professionals around the world.

Rather than starting with consumer marketing and building technology around it, SHURINK HOME starts with the aesthetic technology and expertise CLASSYS has accumulated through professional medical devices. It translates that foundation into at-home beauty devices designed to deliver visible and measurable results consumers can experience for themselves.

CLASSYS currently provides energy-based aesthetic devices across more than 80 countries, with cumulative device sales expected to surpass 50,000 units this year. The launch of SHURINK HOME represents the company's expansion from professional medical aesthetics into the global consumer beauty market.

ZAP PORE SHOT: Advanced Pore Care Powered by K-Clinic Technology

The brand's first U.S. launch, ZAP PORE SHOT, is a multi-target at-home pore care device designed to address three common pore concerns — excess sebum, loss of firmness, and uneven skin texture — with a single handheld device.

At the core of ZAP PORE SHOT is SHURINK HOME's proprietary PoreSync™ Wave Technology, which combines electroporation, micro-vibration, and LED technology. In a five-minute session, the device delivers approximately 37,500 micro-vibrations and 2.7 million precision pore shots.

The device is designed to be paired with SHURINK HOME skincare such as ZAP PORE BLUE PEPTIDE SERUM, creating an integrated at-home routine that combines beauty technology with targeted skincare.

The brand's technology-driven approach is supported by clinical testing. In a four-week clinical study conducted by P&K Skin Research Center, using the device with the brand's Toning Booster Shot Ampoule showed a 324% greater improvement in the appearance of pore area compared with applying the ampoule by hand, according to CLASSYS.

SHURINK HOME Accelerates Global Expansion

Building on its momentum in Korea and Japan, CLASSYS plans to establish SHURINK HOME in the U.S. through Amazon and TikTok Shop, supported by localized content, creator partnerships, and digital marketing designed to reach beauty consumers directly.

The U.S. launch marks the beginning of SHURINK HOME's broader global expansion. Leveraging CLASSYS' existing medical aesthetics network, the company plans to expand the brand beyond North America into Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, while continuing to build its portfolio of at-home beauty devices and complementary skincare products.

"The U.S. launch of SHURINK HOME marks the beginning of bringing CLASSYS' 19 years of technology and expertise, built alongside medical aesthetic professionals around the world, into consumers' everyday lives," said Joon Oh Yoon, CEO of CLASSYS. "Building on the momentum we have established in Korea and Japan, we will accelerate our global expansion and develop home beauty into a key new growth engine for CLASSYS, extending the global competitiveness we have built in the B2B medical aesthetics market into the B2C consumer market."

By PR Newswire

Classys

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TagTag:
Classys Shurink Home beauty device Beauty device brand

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