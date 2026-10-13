CLASSYS appoints Jung-hee Bae as Chief Commercial Officer

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASSYS Inc. (KOSDAQ: 214150), a global medical aesthetics platform company, announced today that it has established the position of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and appointed Jung-hee Bae, a former Bain & Company partner, as Vice President, CCO and Head of its newly created Go-to-Market (GTM) Center.

Jung-hee Bae, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer of CLASSYS. (Photo: CLASSYS)

Following CEO Jun-oh Yoon's appointment in July, CLASSYS restructured its organization to sharpen its focus on markets and customers, bringing its Marketing, Domestic Sales and Overseas Sales Divisions together under the GTM Center. Bae will lead the center, integrating sales and marketing capabilities to drive global expansion.

Bae's appointment follows those of CEO Yoon, who previously led M&A and portfolio strategy at Samsung Group and Samsung Electronics, and CTO Taek-Soo Kim, a Stanford Ph.D. formerly with Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT). Together, they form an executive team spanning strategy, technology and execution.

Bae graduated from Korea University and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. After starting her career as a systems engineer at LG CNS, she worked at Monitor Group and Deloitte Consulting before becoming a partner at Bain & Company, where she helped clients in more than 30 countries launch brands, enter emerging markets and build distribution channels. Most recently, she led Bain's AI and digital strategy practice.

With Bae on board, CLASSYS will focus on three priorities: accelerating growth in key international markets including the Americas, China and Europe; reinforcing its leadership in South Korea; and advancing data- and AI-driven GTM operations and marketing. These efforts support the company's goal of reaching $1 billion in revenue ahead of 2030.

"By establishing the GTM Center, we will accelerate expansion and growth, bringing CLASSYS's advanced technologies and products to customers around the world more quickly," said CEO Jun-oh Yoon. "CCO Jung-hee Bae is well positioned to help shape CLASSYS's 'Next Stage.'"

"CLASSYS brings together differentiated products and technologies valued in markets worldwide, along with an exceptional team of professionals," said CCO Bae. "My first priority will be to visit our key markets and listen directly to customers and hospitals."

CLASSYS's portfolio of energy-based devices (EBDs) includes Shurink Universe, a high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) system; Volnewmer, a monopolar radiofrequency (RF) device; and Quadessy, a microneedling RF device. International sales account for approximately 76% of total revenue.

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