Chubb Travel Pro 2025: Digital Disruption Cover Launches for Globetrotters

LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced at the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon, the launch of Travel Pro, a new suite of travel insurance products designed to address the most common challenges faced by world travelers. Travel Pro simplifies travel insurance and provides peace of mind by mitigating disruptions like flight delays and baggage issues, unpredictable weather, and medical emergencies.

Travel Pro is a digital-first, parametric insurance solution that can be embedded directly into the travel booking process through partnerships with airlines, online travel agencies, financial institutions, and other digital sales channels. It also streamlines the claims process, offering features like automatic claims with quick payouts and expense reimbursements. The integration is powered by Chubb Studio®, the company's market-leading tech platform for embedded insurance partnerships.

"Today's travelers face a myriad of challenges, from flight delays and cancellations to lost luggage and medical emergencies worldwide," said Alex Blake, Chubb's Global Head of Travel Insurance. "With Travel Pro, we're harnessing data and technology so travelers can navigate their journeys with greater confidence against unexpected disruptions."

Key Travel Pro features include:

Coverage Options: Flexible delay thresholds, customizable from minutes to hours

Quick Payouts: Choose from airline miles, lounge access, direct debit, virtual cards, or e-vouchers

Baggage Delay: Real-time baggage tracking, quick claim payouts and assistance with retrieving lost luggage

Weather Guarantee: Automatic payouts for travel disruptions caused by inclement weather

Medical Emergencies: Immediate financial relief for medical reimbursement claims, with quick payouts

