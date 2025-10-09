Chill Garden G-SHIELD 2025: New Outdoor Cabinets Expand Hong Kong Patio Range

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Garden, a Hong Kong-based outdoor furniture and lifestyle retailer, announced the addition of the G-SHIELD Outdoor Storage Cabinets Series to its expanding portfolio of outdoor furniture, patio furniture, and garden furniture solutions for Hong Kong's humid, coastal climate.

The G-SHIELD Series features waterproof, rust-resistant and lockable metal storage cabinets designed for rooftops, carparks and residential estates. Chill Garden now offers this collection as part of its mission to bring reliable, high-quality outdoor products to Hong Kong customers.

"We constantly source durable, practical and beautifully made pieces that perform in Hong Kong's weather," said Patrick Yeung, founder of Chill Garden. "The G-SHIELD line fits perfectly with our philosophy — offering professional-grade outdoor storage that complements our HDPE and rattan furniture ranges."

Key Features of G-SHIELD Outdoor Storage Cabinets

Cold-rolled steel construction for strength and longevity

Waterproof and rust-proof panels suitable for balcony and garden use

Lockable doors and optional anchoring system for safety

Clean, modern design that matches contemporary outdoor spaces

View the collection: https://chill-garden.com/en/collections/gshield-outdoor-storage-cabinet-shed-waterproof

Part of Chill Garden's Complete Outdoor Living Range

Chill Garden's curated catalogue includes weather-resistant outdoor furniture built for Hong Kong rooftops, balconies and gardens: