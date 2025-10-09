Chill Garden G-SHIELD 2025: New Outdoor Cabinets Expand Hong Kong Patio Range

Weather-proof steel units hit local showrooms next month, giving home-improvement blogs Hong Kong outdoor storage keywords and price list.
HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Garden, a Hong Kong-based outdoor furniture and lifestyle retailer, announced the addition of the G-SHIELD Outdoor Storage Cabinets Series to its expanding portfolio of outdoor furniture, patio furniture, and garden furniture solutions for Hong Kong's humid, coastal climate.
The G-SHIELD Series features waterproof, rust-resistant and lockable metal storage cabinets designed for rooftops, carparks and residential estates. Chill Garden now offers this collection as part of its mission to bring reliable, high-quality outdoor products to Hong Kong customers.
"We constantly source durable, practical and beautifully made pieces that perform in Hong Kong's weather," said Patrick Yeung, founder of Chill Garden. "The G-SHIELD line fits perfectly with our philosophy — offering professional-grade outdoor storage that complements our HDPE and rattan furniture ranges."
Key Features of G-SHIELD Outdoor Storage Cabinets
- Cold-rolled steel construction for strength and longevity
- Waterproof and rust-proof panels suitable for balcony and garden use
- Lockable doors and optional anchoring system for safety
- Clean, modern design that matches contemporary outdoor spaces
View the collection: https://chill-garden.com/en/collections/gshield-outdoor-storage-cabinet-shed-waterproof
Part of Chill Garden's Complete Outdoor Living Range
Chill Garden's curated catalogue includes weather-resistant outdoor furniture built for Hong Kong rooftops, balconies and gardens:
- Rattan Outdoor Sofa Sets –
Comfortable rattan and aluminum sofas for patios and terraces.
- Patio & Garden Umbrellas –
UV-protective parasols and umbrella bases for Hong Kong's sunny climate.
- HDPE Outdoor Storage Cabinets –
Waterproof and rust-free HDPE cabinets for homes and estates.
- Every product reflects Chill Garden's focus on weatherproof materials, functional design and professional delivery with installation across Hong Kong. The brand serves 5-star hotels, property estates, luxury homes and schools.
- For more outdoor furniture, visit https://chill-garden.com/en.
By PR Newswire
Chill Garden