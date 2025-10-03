Corporate

CALL A PET AI Launch 2025: Fighting Overcrowded Shelters with Technology

October 03, 2025 | 21:32
Innovative AI solution debuts, offering animal welfare blogs CALL A PET keywords and launch details.

BONN, Germany, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4th, World Animal Day, the German Animal Welfare Federation (Deutscher Tierschutzbund), together with the agency Philipp und Keuntje, launches the innovative hotline "CALL A PET".

Using artificial intelligence, shelter animals are given a voice. Over the phone, they can describe their character, likes, and quirks to potential adopters. This helps overcome biases based on looks and helps animals find truly suitable forever homes.

"Beautiful fur or big eyes don't say anything about an animal's personality," says Lea Schmitz, spokesperson for the German Animal Welfare Federation. A recent survey by Appinio shows that 96% of people mainly look at appearance when choosing a pet. This often leads to poor matches and overcrowded shelters. "CALL A PET" shifts the focus to each animal's personality.

The system is based on detailed profiles created by caretakers at the Mölln animal shelter. Callers can have a realistic conversation with dog Hector, dog Joker, or cat Simon. Their answers are analyzed in the background to check compatibility. If there's a good match, a personal meeting at the shelter is arranged.

"AI is not just a gimmick here – it helps solve a real problem," says Lukas Bausch, who led the technical development. The campaign is supported by social media and influencers.

Call the animals directly:

Hector: +49 40 74302822 – strong, cuddly, loyal, cautious with strangers
Simon: +49 40 74302489 – watchful "sheriff" who shows who he likes
Joker: +49 40 74302173 – selective, spirited, loyal once he trusts you

The animals speak German but also respond to other languages. Standard call rates apply. You can also interact with the animals online.

The detailed press release from the German Animal Welfare Association in German, key visuals, portrait descriptions and photos of the animals, videos with statements, and background information can be found in the media kit: https://ots.de/qhKEcD | Password: Tierschutz!

More information will be available from October 4 at www.callapet.de.

By PR Newswire

Deutscher Tierschutzbund e.V.

TagTag:
CALL A PET CALL A PET AI animal welfare blogs overcrowded shelters

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

