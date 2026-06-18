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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Booking.com finds majority of Australian LGBTQ+ travelers conceal identity abroad

June 18, 2026 | 14:27
(0) user say
Booking.com's latest Travel Proud Research Report, drawn from insights from over 13,000 travelers, reveals that a majority of Australian LGBTQ+ travelers conceal their identity when traveling abroad.

SYDNEY, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com has released its latest Travel Proud Research Report, the company's most expansive and cross-cutting survey to date, focused exclusively on the attitudes, actions and perceptions of LGBTQ+ travellers. With insights from over 13,000 travellers around the world, including 1,000 from Australia, it identifies key trends shaping LGBTQ+ travel in 2026.

Travellers are hiding their identity to experience the world safely
Globally, travellers who identify as 'not out' report fewer negative experiences on trips, underscoring the difficult trade-offs many continue to make between self-expression and safety. Just 36% of Australian LGBTQ+ travellers say they are 'out' when travelling, compared to 69% who are out with close friends at home. Notably, 44% say they would hide their identity in order to visit a dream destination.

Precautions and anxiety are rising, particularly for trans travellers
More than half (51%) of LGBTQ+ Australians say they are taking more precautions when travelling than in previous years. Common safety measures include sharing live location updates (24%), using VPNs (21%), carrying burner phones (16%) and deleting dating apps before crossing borders (15%). At the same time, 57% say they actively assess their surroundings before showing affection in public. Trans travellers face heightened challenges, with 48% reporting increased anxiety about travel in recent years.

Technology and inclusivity are boosting confidence
Despite the challenges, positive experiences remain widespread, with 84% of LGBTQ+ Australians reporting at least one identity-related positive travel experience in the past year. Visible signs of inclusivity - such as Pride flags (35%), gender-neutral bathrooms (35%) and inclusive staff representation (38%) - are making a meaningful difference. Technology is also playing a growing role: 65% of travellers used AI to plan trips in the past year, with 44% saying it's efficient at finding niche LGBTQ+ friendly spots which are hard to find via standard search. Over a third (35%) would also value dedicated LGBTQ+ filters when booking travel.

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager, Oceania and Korea at Booking.com, says "This year's research shows why our Travel Proud programme continues to be as important as ever, with safety concerns continuing to influence how LGBTQ+ travellers experience the world. Booking.com's Travel Proud programme continues to support more inclusive travel, with nearly 7,000 Australian properties trained to better welcome LGBTQ+ travellers, part of over 142,000 globally."

To download Booking.com's full 2026 research, visit HERE. For further information, contact the Booking.com Australia Press Office: bookingau@havasred.com

For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

By PR Newswire

Booking.com

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
LGBTQ+ travelers booking.com Identity abroad Travel Proud Research

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