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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Blokees debuts 90 toy products at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026

October 06, 2026 | 11:42
(0) user say
Toy manufacturer Blokees presented nearly 500 character model kits and vehicles at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026, unveiling over 90 new consumer items during the exhibition.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 3 to 4, Assembly Character Toys Brand Blokees exhibited at Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026, featuring nearly 500 products across its two core categories, Blokees Model Kits and BLOKEES WHEELS. More than 90 new products made their debut, highlighting Blokees' continued expansion across product categories, IPs and consumer segments.

The Blokees Model Kits portfolio covers hero collecting, model kit collecting, animal-themed products and fashion-oriented products, featuring more than 10 global IPs including ULTRAMAN, TRANSFORMERS, Saint Seiya, Evangelion and DC. Products for collectors aged 16 and above were a key focus, with nearly 40 products exhibited across Champion, Champion Lite, Fantastic and Legend series , including more than 20 new products making their debut. Notably, DC made its first commercial appearance in the Legend series.

Blokees continues to expand its product ecosystem. Blokees also exhibited the latest products from its TERRAVENTURE Series and DaaLaMode Series. The TERRAVENTURE Series features animal-themed model kits based on Jurassic World, while the DaaLaMode Series combines assembly, articulation, and fashion play, expanding Blokees' offerings across different consumer segments.

In the Blokees Wheels category, Blokees exhibited its C, E, and S Series, featuring IPs including Transformers, Ultraman, and Batman. New products based on Cyberpunk 2077, Fast & Furious × Ford and Fast & Furious × Dodge were also exhibited for the first time, further expanding the category's offerings for vehicle enthusiasts.

Beyond products, Blokees also exhibited winning works from the "Dawn" and "Awakening" seasons of the 2026 BFC Creation Contest. Through BFC, Blokees connects players worldwide through creation and sharing, with the community now spanning 21 countries and regions.

Blokees will continue to strengthen its two core categories and expand its global product and creator ecosystem under its strategy of "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting."

By PR Newswire

Blokees

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Blokees Wonder Festival Shanghai 2026 Wonder Festival Shanghai Blokees Model Kits

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