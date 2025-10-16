Blokees 2025: China Toy Expo Unveils Competitive New Lines

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 15 to 17, 2025, Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees made its debut at the 2025 China Toy Expo. Blokees exhibited its two major categories "Blokees Model Kits" and "BLOKEES WHEELS", and more than 100 products based on nearly 30 world-renowned IPs including Ultraman, Transformers, DC, and Sanrio. This highlighted Blokees' product ecosystem, which is designed to cater to the needs of global players.

Blokees debuted several new series under its key product line, HERO10. These included the Transformers Galaxy Version 09 - Darkest Hour, as well as new series from Saint Seiya and Kamen Rider. Additionally, the exhibited DC Defender Version 01-Legendary Batman Assemble marked the first commercialization of DC in Blokee's Defender Version.

Significant attention was drawn to Blokees' Champion and Legend series, which are designed for model kit collectors aged 16 and above. The exhibition included nearly 50 Blokees Model Kits from globally famous IPs such as EVANGELION, Saint Seiya and Transformers, with new products accounting for more than 70% of the exhibits.

Blokees' series "daadoos" targets the female consumer market and is continuously enriching its series. Except for FUN, DREAM, MATE, ART series, the new series NEST was unveiled at the China Toy Expo for the first time, with The Powerpuff Girls being commercialized in it.

At the expo, BLOKEES WHEELS, a new product category officially launched at WF 2025, was displayed with more abundant products. The C Series, aimed at general IP fans, featured designs from Ultraman. The E Series, targeting adult IP enthusiasts, exhibited products based on the Fast & Furious. Notably, this marked Blokees' first commercialization of the Fast & Furious.

During the 2025 China Toy Expo, Blokees also exhibited outstanding modified BFC works, demonstrating a profound co-creation spirit between the brand and its players. Furthermore, Blokees also held a two-day offline BFC Creation Contest during the concurrently held related expo. Participants enthusiastically joined six themed competitions based on their interests.

In the future, Blokees will persistently provide global players with abundant and high-quality products, striving to deliver superior experiences and the fun of building.