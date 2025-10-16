Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Blokees 2025: China Toy Expo Unveils Competitive New Lines

October 16, 2025 | 15:38
(0) user say
Design tweaks emphasise modularity over static display, hinting that collectable culture may be shifting toward play-value narratives previously associated with construction toys.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 15 to 17, 2025, Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees made its debut at the 2025 China Toy Expo. Blokees exhibited its two major categories "Blokees Model Kits" and "BLOKEES WHEELS", and more than 100 products based on nearly 30 world-renowned IPs including Ultraman, Transformers, DC, and Sanrio. This highlighted Blokees' product ecosystem, which is designed to cater to the needs of global players.

Blokees debuted several new series under its key product line, HERO10. These included the Transformers Galaxy Version 09 - Darkest Hour, as well as new series from Saint Seiya and Kamen Rider. Additionally, the exhibited DC Defender Version 01-Legendary Batman Assemble marked the first commercialization of DC in Blokee's Defender Version.

Significant attention was drawn to Blokees' Champion and Legend series, which are designed for model kit collectors aged 16 and above. The exhibition included nearly 50 Blokees Model Kits from globally famous IPs such as EVANGELION, Saint Seiya and Transformers, with new products accounting for more than 70% of the exhibits.

Blokees' series "daadoos" targets the female consumer market and is continuously enriching its series. Except for FUN, DREAM, MATE, ART series, the new series NEST was unveiled at the China Toy Expo for the first time, with The Powerpuff Girls being commercialized in it.

At the expo, BLOKEES WHEELS, a new product category officially launched at WF 2025, was displayed with more abundant products. The C Series, aimed at general IP fans, featured designs from Ultraman. The E Series, targeting adult IP enthusiasts, exhibited products based on the Fast & Furious. Notably, this marked Blokees' first commercialization of the Fast & Furious.

During the 2025 China Toy Expo, Blokees also exhibited outstanding modified BFC works, demonstrating a profound co-creation spirit between the brand and its players. Furthermore, Blokees also held a two-day offline BFC Creation Contest during the concurrently held related expo. Participants enthusiastically joined six themed competitions based on their interests.

In the future, Blokees will persistently provide global players with abundant and high-quality products, striving to deliver superior experiences and the fun of building.

By PR Newswire

Blokees

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Blokees China Toy Expo Blokees Model Kits BLOKEES WHEELS

Related Contents

Blokees unleashes 12 toy IPs in Jakarta

Blokees unleashes 12 toy IPs in Jakarta

Blokees partners with Ultraman 60th anniversary exhibition

Blokees partners with Ultraman 60th anniversary exhibition

Blokees launches Marvel "Hero Assemble" pop-up with new figures

Blokees launches Marvel "Hero Assemble" pop-up with new figures

Blokees enters Mexican market with CCXP México 2025 debut

Blokees enters Mexican market with CCXP México 2025 debut

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

Agora Exotel 2025: AgentStream Powers Real-Time AI Voice Bots

Agora Exotel 2025: AgentStream Powers Real-Time AI Voice Bots

PENTAX Medical 2025: C2 CryoBalloon Line Sold to Merit Medical

PENTAX Medical 2025: C2 CryoBalloon Line Sold to Merit Medical

GBG Australia 2025: Mobile Driver Licence Acceptance Powered by MATTR

GBG Australia 2025: Mobile Driver Licence Acceptance Powered by MATTR

Corero Network Security 2025: XLC Picks DDoS Shield for APAC Roll-out

Corero Network Security 2025: XLC Picks DDoS Shield for APAC Roll-out

YK Pao School Hong Kong 2026: Bilingual Pioneer Opens Doors

YK Pao School Hong Kong 2026: Bilingual Pioneer Opens Doors

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

TCL Network X 2025: AI-Driven Broadband Demos Point to Smart-Home Future

Agora Exotel 2025: AgentStream Powers Real-Time AI Voice Bots

Agora Exotel 2025: AgentStream Powers Real-Time AI Voice Bots

PENTAX Medical 2025: C2 CryoBalloon Line Sold to Merit Medical

PENTAX Medical 2025: C2 CryoBalloon Line Sold to Merit Medical

GBG Australia 2025: Mobile Driver Licence Acceptance Powered by MATTR

GBG Australia 2025: Mobile Driver Licence Acceptance Powered by MATTR

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020