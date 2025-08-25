Corporate

ATEN debuts 8K rail nerve center

August 25, 2025 | 11:00
(0) user say
When operators pinched screens to reroute trains, commuters never noticed—inside the wall that prevents rush-hour chaos.

SYDNEY, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ATEN ANZ Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of ATEN International, a global leader in KVM and AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, successfully concluded its participation in Tech in Gov 2025, Australia's premier government technology event. The show gathered 4,458 attendees, 141 sponsors and exhibitors, and 166 speakers at the National Convention Centre Canberra on 12–13 August, attracting decision-makers from transport, emergency services, public safety, government IT, and education.

ATEN showcased a visualized MRT control center demo, simulating a major traffic accident to highlight its secure, and resilient solutions for mission-critical operations. At the core were the ATEN DigiKVM™ All-Digital KVM over IP (KG0016) and the KVM over IP Matrix System (KE8952), seamlessly integrated with the award-winning Video Wall Processors (VW3620). This powerful combination ensured reliable remote access to critical systems over existing network infrastructure, delivering 4K visualization for instant situational awareness. Supporting up to 16 windows without delay or stutter, the solution enables controllers to display, switch, and arrange data on zero-latency screens for rapid, accurate decision-making— while ensuring uninterrupted access and recovery during network disruptions. Complementing this, the ATEN Control System (VK2200) empowers centralized management and precise mode switching across the command center.

To strengthen security, ATEN showcased its Secure KVM Switches (CS1142DPH4C) for office desktops in control rooms, which isolate computer sources and peripherals while enabling users to share a single keyboard, mouse, monitor, and speaker set across systems with different security classifications. Fully compliant with PSD PP v4.0 (Protection Profile for Peripheral Sharing Device, Version 4.0), these switches provide high-assurance desktop security and data protection, making them ideal for sensitive environments such as government and military agencies, healthcare providers, and financial institutions.

ATEN showcased its meeting space solutions through an Emergency Response Meeting Room scenario, integrating the Room Booking System (VK430), Wireless Presentation Switch(VP2420), and Control System (VK2200) to enable rapid space allocation, seamless collaboration, and efficient decision-making in critical situations. Central to the demo was the ATEN VP2420 True 4K HDMI Presentation Matrix Switch with Multi-View, which supports effortless wireless collaboration, rapid information sharing, and multi-display coordination—empowering fast, informed decisions when every second counts.

"We are glad to join Tech in Gov 2025 to showcase ATEN's end-to-end solutions from command centers to meeting rooms. Through the MRT control center storytelling, we emphasized usability and real-world deployment benefits that strengthen our positioning across government and enterprise sectors," said Nicholas Lin, Managing Director of ATEN ANZ Pty Ltd.

Key Integrated Solutions Showcased at Tech in Gov 2025:

ATEN MRT Control Center Solution

  • Video Wall Processor – Supports up to 36 inputs and 20 displays with zero-latency 4K60 4:4:4 output, multi-view flexibility, and robust FPGA performance.
  • DigiKVM™ All-Digital KVM over IP – Delivers distortion-free ports, real-time access, 10× faster transfers, 100× smoother streaming, and FIPS 140-3–certified security.
  • KVM over IP Matrix System– Provides secure remote intranet access from any USB console, supporting 4K video, fiber-optic expansion, and PoE for flexible, long-distance connectivity.
  • Secure KVM Switches – PSD PP v4.0 compliant, ensuring source isolation and high-assurance desktop security for sensitive environments.
  • Control System – Provides centralized management with real-time monitoring, one-touch mode switching, and seamless integration of all AV/IT devices.

For more information, please refer to the link below:
https://www.aten.com/au/en/product-landing-page/control-room/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=TIG_ANZ&utm_campaign=landing_page

ATEN Emergency Response Meeting Room Solution

  • Room Booking System – Streamlines intelligent, centralized space management to maximize efficiency, flexibility, and utilization.
  • Wireless Presentation Switch – Enables seamless collaboration with True 4K visuals, multi-view flexibility, and effortless source switching for rapid, informed decisions.
  • Control System – Provides centralized control with scalable integration, customizable automation, and unified management of diverse AV/IT systems.

For more information, please refer to the link below:
https://www.aten.com/au/en/solutions/applications/hybrid-meeting-spaces/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=TIG_ANZ&utm_campaign=landing_page

For more information about ATEN, please visit www.aten.com.

By PR Newswire

ATEN ANZ Pty Ltd

