ARC Therapies Advances Microbiome Research Toward Clinical Use

August 20, 2025 | 19:05
YB328 program pushes gut microbiome science closer to therapeutic applications.

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Therapies Inc. (Head Office: Shinjuku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Rami Suzuki), a certified startup from the National Cancer Center Japan, has initiated research of YB328, a newly identified gut microbe, toward clinical application. Utilizing its proprietary intellectual property, the company has designated the YB328 strain as ARC0812 (RUX: "Lux") and will proceed with preclinical and human clinical trials to evaluate its administration methods and therapeutic efficacy for potential real-world application.

YB328 was identified by a research group led by Dr. Hiroyoshi Nishikawa, Chief of the Division of Cancer Immunology at the National Cancer Center Research Institute. This specific bacterial strain was found to be prevalent in the gut microbiota of cancer patients who responded favorably to immune checkpoint inhibitors. In murine models, the presence of YB328 was also associated with activation of anti-tumor immune responses.

Building on these findings, ARC Therapies is now exploring the potential of ARC0812 (RUX) to serve as an immune adjuvant in human cancer immunotherapy. Further studies are underway with a view toward eventual commercialization.

About Immune Adjuvants
Immune adjuvants are agents that enhance the body's immune response to a specific antigen. When administered alongside an antigen-targeting agent that alone may not provoke a sufficient immune reaction, adjuvants help stimulate immune cells and facilitate the formation of immune memory.

About ARC Therapies Inc.
ARC Therapies Inc. is a certified startup from the National Cancer Center Japan. The company conducts cutting-edge R&D aimed at achieving complete cancer cures by integrating insights from immunology, genetics, and metabolism.

Reference
For the original research article on the YB328 strain, please visit:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-025-09249-8

By PR Newswire

ARC Therapies Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ARC ARC Therapies YB328

