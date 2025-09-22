Anytime Fitness Asia 500th Club 2025: Eight Market Launch Same Day

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness Asia has achieved a historic milestone, celebrating the network's growth to 500 clubs across the region. To mark the occasion, eight clubs across eight markets hosted synchronized grand openings on the same day, highlighting the scale and unity of the brand's fast-growing network.

With Anytime Fitness Asia recently recognised as the Overall Winner – International Franchisor of the Year at the 2025 Franchising and Licensing Association (FLA) Singapore Awards, the 500th club milestone further underscores the brand's leadership and credibility in the region.

"This milestone is a powerful symbol of our growth and unity," said Luke Guanlao, Group CEO of Inspire Brands Asia (IBA). "With more than 5,600 clubs across 42 countries, Anytime Fitness is the world's largest 24-hour fitness franchise — and our purpose, Train For Your Life, drives us to be more than a gym. Reaching 500 clubs in Asia is just the beginning, and we're committed to expanding further into new markets while continuing to be a lifetime partner in health and wellness."

Johannes Raadsma, President & Co-Founder of Inspire Brands Asia (IBA), added: "Every one of our 500 clubs tells a story of resilience, entrepreneurship, and community. This milestone highlights not only our growth, but also the trust of our members and the dedication of our staff, franchisees, and partners who make our network thrive and united across Asia."

This milestone celebration was held at AF Austin Green, a spacious 6,000 sq ft gym located in the heart of Johor Bahru, which offers fitness classes for all ages and fitness levels, supported by certified coaches who provide personalised nutrition and recovery plans. It is owned by pioneer Singaporean Franchisee Peter Gammon, who – after the success of his multiple AF clubs in Singapore – recognised the strong potential of the Malaysian market. AF Austin Green marks his first Anytime Fitness club in Malaysia.

Simultaneously on September 19, this momentous occasion was also celebrated across other markets including AF Tampines 487 in Singapore, AF McKinley in the Philippines, AF Hang Hau in Hong Kong, AF Citimall Cimanggis in Indonesia, AF Oasis Ratchapruek in Thailand, AF Taoyuan Yiwen in Taiwan, and AF Vincom Grand Park in Vietnam. Each club was part of the regional milestone celebration, with activities to mark the occasion and highlight the significance of celebrating this achievement together at the same time across Asia, while engaging members and the wider community.

Anytime Fitness continues to differentiate itself by combining global reach with local impact. With its 24-hour access model, integrated coaching ecosystem, and strong community ties, the brand has positioned itself as Asia's most accessible and trusted fitness network.

For more information, visit www.anytimefitness.my