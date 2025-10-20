CStone CS2009 ESMO 2025: Trispecific Antibody Phase I Data Disclosed

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CStone Pharmaceuticals ("CStone," HKEX: 2616), an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of therapies for oncology, autoimmune/inflammation, and other key disease areas, today announced the first disclosure of preliminary Phase I data for CS2009 (a PD-1/VEGF/CTLA-4 trispecific antibody) and the Phase Ib study design for CS5001 (a ROR1-targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate [ADC]) at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress.

Key Highlights of CS2009 Poster Presentation:

This also represents the first known clinical data publication of a PD-1/VEGF/CTLA-4 trispecific antibody to date.

CS2009-101 is a multi-regional phase Ⅰ study currently ongoing in Australia and China. The study evaluates the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK)/ pharmacodynamics (PD), and antitumor activity of CS2009 in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Patients baseline characteristics:

As of the data cutoff date, 72 patients with advanced solid tumors treated across 6 dose levels (DL1-6, 1-45 mg/kg); 72.2% remain on treatment. Heavily pretreated population: over 51% received prior immuno-oncology (IO) therapies. Median follow-up: only 1.9 months (range 0.1-6.7 months) at data cutoff.

Favorable safety and tolerability:

Dose escalation completed with no dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) reported; maximum tolerated dose (MTD) not reached. No Grade 4 or 5 treatment-related adverse event (TRAE) observed. Incidence of Grade ≥3 TRAEs, immune-related AEs (irAEs), and VEGF-related TRAEs was 13.9%, 4.2%, and 2.8%, respectively. Only 1 treatment-emergent adverse event (TEAE) leading to drug permanent discontinuation observed (at DL4 [20 mg/kg]; 1.4% incidence).

Promising antitumor activity and high disease control rate (DCR):

CS2009 demonstrated encouraging anti-tumor activities across tumor types. As of the cutoff date, the overall follow-up duration remained limited, particularly in higher-dose cohorts where the majority patients had yet to reach the protocol-specified time point of post-baseline tumor assessment:

49/72 patients underwent at least one post-baseline tumor assessment by data cutoff. Despite limited follow-up duration, anti-tumor activity was observed across all dose levels with dose-dependent uptrend: Among all 49 evaluable patients, overall response rate (ORR) was 12.2%; DCR was 71.4%. Efficacy data remains immature; with additional follow-up beyond the poster data cutoff, ORR was further improved to 14.3%.

Higher ORR (25.0%) at tentative recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D, 30 mg/kg) and higher dose. Promising efficacy signals were observed across multiple tumor types within the short follow-up period: Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC): ORR: 11.8%, DCR: 82.4%; Post-ESMO update: stable disease (SD)-to-partial response (PR) conversion observed, ORR further elevated to 17.6%; In AGA-negative subgroup, ORR reached 25%;

Ovarian Cancer (OC): ORR: 16.7%, DCR: 66.7%;

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC): ORR: 25.0%, DCR: 75.0%;

Non–Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (nccRCC): ORR: 33.3%, DCR: 100.0%;

Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS): ORR: 11.1%, DCR: 66.7%.

Favorable PK and PD profiles:

Linear PK with half-life of 6-8 days supported every-three-week (Q3W) dosing, with no significant accumulation observed at cycle 3. PD profile demonstrated saturated receptor occupancy and robust T-cell activation/proliferation confirming PD-1/CTLA-4 blockade and deep and sustained VEGFA neutralization. Receptor occupancy of PD-1/CTLA-4 on peripheral T cells reached saturation throughout dosing interval at doses ≥20 mg/kg.

On cycle 1 day 8, CS2009 induced notable, dose-dependent upregulation of Ki67 (proliferation due to PD-1 and CTLA-4 blockade) and ICOS (activation due to CTLA-4 blockade) expression on both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, collectively demonstrating effective PD-1 and CTLA-4 inhibition.

Serum-free VEGFA reduced deeply and rapidly across all dose levels, and the effect sustained throughout dose intervals.

CStone has initiated PhaseⅡdose expansion study in first-line patients with selected tumor types for dose optimization and to generate data supporting registration trials in first-line NSCLC and other tumors as monotherapy or in combination therapies.

CS2009 Data Review Conference Call:

CStone will host an investor meeting to discuss presented data and future clinical development plan. The Company cordially invites all investors to attend this conference call.

Chinese-language session:

Date & Time: Monday, October 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (Beijing Time)/ 2:00 a.m. (US Eastern Time)

(Beijing Time)/ (US Eastern Time) Registration Link: Registration is required, please sign up via the link: https://s.comein.cn/iq2y9krs

English-language session:

Date & Time: Monday, October 20, 2025, at 9:00 p.m. (Beijing Time)/ 9:00 a.m. (US Eastern Time)

(Beijing Time)/ (US Eastern Time) Registration Link: The Zoom meeting link will be sent to you by email after registration via the below link. You may join the meeting by clicking the link in email: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PO-SYEhNScyOdlU1p75MdQ

Key Highlights of CS5001 ePoster Presentation:

CS5001 phase Ib study aims to determine the RP2D and further evaluate the safety, tolerability, PK, and efficacy of CS5001 as a monotherapy and in combination with systemic therapies in selected tumor types. In monotherapy cohorts, Cohorts A-D enroll patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and other B-cell lymphomas, and Cohort I enrolls patients with ROR1-positive solid tumors. In combination therapy cohorts (E-H), CS5001 will be administered with standard systemic therapies (R-GemOx, R2 or R-CHOP) or with sugemalimab (an anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody). Patient enrollment for CS5001 Phase Ib study commenced in December 2024 and is currently advancing smoothly at 30 sites across Australia , the United States , and China .

For more information about CStone, please visit: www.cstonepharma.com.