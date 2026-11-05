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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amway Invests 2.9 Million Dollars in Automated Sydney Warehouse Pickline

November 05, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
Direct selling company Amway allocated 2.9 million US dollars to install automated warehouse picking technology in Sydney to expand local fulfilment capacity and order speed.

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amway has officially opened a new automated warehouse pickline at its Eastern Creek fulfilment centre in Western Sydney, following a $2.9 million investment in new warehouse infrastructure.

The new pickline brings together automated carton forming, label application, additional picking capacity, waste removal, check-weight technology and box-content cameras. Together, these improvements are designed to streamline the picking and packing process, reduce repetitive manual handling and strengthen quality checks before orders leave the warehouse.

The investment is part of Amway's long-term commitment to Australia, which is the company's second-largest market in its ESAN (Europe, Southern Africa, Australia and New Zealand) region. Amway has reported 17 per cent cumulative revenue growth in Australia since 2023 and a network of more than 51,000 Amway Independent Business Owners (IBOs) nationally.

"Australia is an important market for Amway, and this investment reflects our confidence in its long-term potential," said Jon Voskuil, Managing Director, Amway ESAN. "By strengthening our fulfilment capabilities at Eastern Creek, we are investing in the infrastructure that supports our IBOs and helps us serve customers reliably as the business evolves."

The new line automates several stages of fulfilment. Cartons are formed and labelled automatically, while a dedicated conveyor removes packing waste from the line. Increased picking-slot capacity provides greater flexibility, and check-weight systems and box-content cameras add further quality-control measures to help verify orders before dispatch.

"For our IBOs and customers, reliability is what matters," said Jade Peak, Amway ANZ Business Manager. "The new pickline gives our Eastern Creek team greater capacity and additional quality checks, supporting a smoother and more efficient fulfilment experience, including during busier periods."

Early operational results show a 15 per cent productivity increase and a 10 per cent reduction in mispicks and shortages, alongside improved packing quality and stronger after-sales complaint resolution through box-content cameras.

The opening was marked at Eastern Creek on 22 October by Amway executives and IBO leaders, who were given a first look at the new technology in operation. The investment comes as Amway marks 55 years in Australia.

For company news, visit: https://www.amway.com.au/

By PR Newswire

Amway

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TagTag:
Amway Automated warehouse pickline Eastern Creek fulfilment centre Sydney

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