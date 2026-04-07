Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Alar reports positive phase 1 results for long-acting ketamine therapy

April 07, 2026 | 09:41
(0) user say
The pharmaceutical company disclosed successful early-stage trial data for its ALA-3000 injectable treating depression unresponsive to standard medications.

TAICHUNG, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Alar, TPEx:6785), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing long-acting injectables (LAIs), today announced the positive results from its phase 1 clinical study of ALA-3000, a proprietary long-acting, sustained-release ketamine injection for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple-dose first-in-human study evaluated the subcutaneous (SC) administration of ALA-3000 in combination with a standard-of-care oral antidepressant in patients with TRD.

ALA-3000 met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The study further characterized a sustained-release pharmacokinetic profile of ketamine following SC administrations of ALA-3000 and showed clinically meaningful improvements across exploratory efficacy endpoints supporting continued clinical development.

In the study, patients received two SC injections of ALA-3000 (150 mg or 250 mg) or placebo administered one week apart, alongside a daily oral antidepressant. Treatment-related adverse events (AEs) were mild to moderate in severity. The most commonly related AEs observed across both active and placebo groups included injection site reactions, headache, and diarrhea, all of which were transient and resolvable. Notably, no subjects discontinued or withdrew from the study due to AEs or any other reasons. No clinically meaningful safety concerns were identified, including no blood pressure elevations or signals related to abuse potential or urinary AEs. Crucially, no dissociation, sedation, or psychosis-like symptoms, key limitations of conventional ketamine therapies, were observed. Mean total scores on the Clinician-Administered Dissociative States Scale (CADSS; range: 0-92) remained negligible (≤0.7) and comparable to placebo, with no dissociation-related AEs reported. In addition, all subjects remained fully alert throughout the study, indicating a complete absence of sedative effects.

Pharmacokinetic results demonstrated that ALA-3000 delivers sustained ketamine exposure over several weeks following two administrations. Plasma concentrations of ketamine increased gradually, without the pronounced peak levels typically associated with the immediate-release formulation of ketamine. No dose dumping was observed, and ketamine exposure remained steady throughout the study period, highlighting the potential for improved tolerability and differentiated clinical performance.

In exploratory efficacy endpoints, ALA-3000 in combination with an oral antidepressant demonstrated rapid and sustained antidepressant effects, with early onset observed at 24 hours post-dose and separation from placebo from Day 9 onward, as assessed by the Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS).

Key findings include:

  • Early onset: MADRS total scores decreased as early as 24 hours post-dose
  • Sustained improvement: From Day 9 to Day 36, ALA-3000 demonstrated ~3 to 6 points (150 mg) and ~2 to 4 points (250 mg) greater reduction vs. placebo
  • Robust response rates: From Day 11 to Day 36, response rates reached ≥60% (150 mg) and 54% to 69% (250 mg) vs. 36% to 45% for placebo
  • Encouraging remission rates: From Day 22 to Day 36, remission rates reached 50% (150 mg) and 23% to 31% (250 mg) vs. 18% for placebo

Collectively, these results highlight the early onset, durable efficacy, and clinically meaningful antidepressant benefit of ALA-3000 in TRD.

Importantly, the long-acting, sustained-release profile of ALA-3000 may offer meaningful clinical advantages, including durable antidepressant effects with reduced burden of frequent dosing and clinical visits. By avoiding rapid peak plasma levels associated with acute ketamine treatment, ALA-3000 mitigates AEs such as dissociation and sedation. This profile has the potential to eliminate the need for mandatory prolonged post-dose clinical on-site monitoring required by current ketamine therapies, significantly enhancing treatment convenience. Furthermore, ALA-3000 may also reduce reliance on psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, expanding accessibility to a broader patient population.

"ALA-3000 is supported by a robust global intellectual property portfolio, including composition of matter, polymorph, and formulation patents granted across major markets," said Yung-Shun Wen, CEO of Alar Pharmaceuticals. "The clinical results validate our differentiated product and position ALA-3000 as a compelling candidate for global development and licensing partnerships."

"While ketamine has shown robust clinical efficacy in TRD and holds promise in other indications such as post-traumatic stress disorder, fibromyalgia, and Parkinson's disease, its clinical utility has been constrained by pharmacokinetic limitations and psychiatric safety concerns," added Charles Lin, Founder and Chairman of Alar Pharmaceuticals. "ALA-3000 is designed to overcome these barriers, enabling broader adoption and maximizing its therapeutic and commercial value."

For more information, please visit Alar's website at https://alarpharm.com/ and ClinicalTrials.gov at https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06965569

By PR Newswire

Alar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Alar ALA-3000

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

CGBIO secures KRW 5.3 billion in contracts at KIMES 2026

CGBIO secures KRW 5.3 billion in contracts at KIMES 2026

China International Battery Fair showcases energy storage innovations

China International Battery Fair showcases energy storage innovations

Hyundai Motor highlights ocean kelp forest conservation

Hyundai Motor highlights ocean kelp forest conservation

Sungrow PowerKeeper earns triple UL 9540A safety certification

Sungrow PowerKeeper earns triple UL 9540A safety certification

Marvion doubles revenue, returns to profitability

Marvion doubles revenue, returns to profitability

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

CGBIO secures KRW 5.3 billion in contracts at KIMES 2026

CGBIO secures KRW 5.3 billion in contracts at KIMES 2026

China International Battery Fair showcases energy storage innovations

China International Battery Fair showcases energy storage innovations

Hyundai Motor highlights ocean kelp forest conservation

Hyundai Motor highlights ocean kelp forest conservation

Sungrow PowerKeeper earns triple UL 9540A safety certification

Sungrow PowerKeeper earns triple UL 9540A safety certification

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020