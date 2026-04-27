Air Premia launches Washington DC flights

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's only hybrid airline, has launched new scheduled service between Incheon and Washington, D.C., expanding its North American network to the U.S. East Coast.

Air Premia held an inaugural ceremony on April 24 at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport before operating its first regular flight on the new route. With the addition of Washington, D.C., the airline now connects major destinations across the United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, New York, and Washington, D.C.

The launch is particularly significant as it marks the first additional Washington, D.C. route introduced by a Korean carrier in 31 years, providing increased seat capacity and broader travel options on transpacific East Coast services. The route is also the longest in Air Premia's network by flight distance, further strengthening the airline's long-haul operations.

Air Premia's Incheon–Washington Dulles service operates four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights depart Incheon at 10:00 a.m. and arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport at 10:50 a.m. local time. Return flights depart at 1:20 p.m. local time and arrive in Incheon at 5:45 p.m. the following day.

Air Premia differentiates itself on long-haul routes through its "Wide Premium" service concept, combining generous personal space with competitive fares. Designed as an alternative to traditional premium offerings centered on business class, the service features seat pitch of 42 to 46 inches and seat width of 20 inches, offering enhanced comfort and accessibility. All seats are equipped with personal monitors and onboard services aimed at improving the long-haul travel experience.

The Washington, D.C. route is expected to particularly benefit from these features given its extended flight time, while serving stable demand from diplomatic and business travelers.

"Launching service to Washington, D.C. is an important milestone that completes our East-West U.S. network," said Yoo Myung-sub, Chief Executive Officer of Air Premia. "We hope more travelers will experience a new standard in long-haul travel through our Wide Premium service."

To book your flight or discover more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.