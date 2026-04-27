Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Air Premia launches Washington DC flights

April 27, 2026 | 19:00
(0) user say
The South Korean long-haul carrier inaugurated capital service completing American coast-to-coast route network from Seoul.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's only hybrid airline, has launched new scheduled service between Incheon and Washington, D.C., expanding its North American network to the U.S. East Coast.

Air Premia held an inaugural ceremony on April 24 at Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport before operating its first regular flight on the new route. With the addition of Washington, D.C., the airline now connects major destinations across the United States, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, New York, and Washington, D.C.

The launch is particularly significant as it marks the first additional Washington, D.C. route introduced by a Korean carrier in 31 years, providing increased seat capacity and broader travel options on transpacific East Coast services. The route is also the longest in Air Premia's network by flight distance, further strengthening the airline's long-haul operations.

Air Premia's Incheon–Washington Dulles service operates four times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights depart Incheon at 10:00 a.m. and arrive at Washington Dulles International Airport at 10:50 a.m. local time. Return flights depart at 1:20 p.m. local time and arrive in Incheon at 5:45 p.m. the following day.

Air Premia differentiates itself on long-haul routes through its "Wide Premium" service concept, combining generous personal space with competitive fares. Designed as an alternative to traditional premium offerings centered on business class, the service features seat pitch of 42 to 46 inches and seat width of 20 inches, offering enhanced comfort and accessibility. All seats are equipped with personal monitors and onboard services aimed at improving the long-haul travel experience.

The Washington, D.C. route is expected to particularly benefit from these features given its extended flight time, while serving stable demand from diplomatic and business travelers.

"Launching service to Washington, D.C. is an important milestone that completes our East-West U.S. network," said Yoo Myung-sub, Chief Executive Officer of Air Premia. "We hope more travelers will experience a new standard in long-haul travel through our Wide Premium service."

To book your flight or discover more about Air Premia, please visit https://www.airpremia.com/kr/en.

By PR Newswire

Air Premia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Air Premia Washington DC flights

Related Contents

Air Premia partners with Thai Airways for Americas connectivity

Air Premia partners with Thai Airways for Americas connectivity

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

FGR agrees to acquire graphene coatings companies

FGR agrees to acquire graphene coatings companies

H2G Green commissions LNG facility for laundry operator

H2G Green commissions LNG facility for laundry operator

Educational webinar examines PSMA therapy portfolio approaches

Educational webinar examines PSMA therapy portfolio approaches

AHG launches brain-computer interface research program

AHG launches brain-computer interface research program

Cannon Resources releases Fisher East nickel project assessment

Cannon Resources releases Fisher East nickel project assessment

Joyson Electronics Q1 profit rises 20% on strong orders

Joyson Electronics Q1 profit rises 20% on strong orders

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Lee Kum Kee sponsors young chef competition at FHA

Lee Kum Kee sponsors young chef competition at FHA

Five Galaxy Macau restaurants earn SCMP Top Tables recognition

Five Galaxy Macau restaurants earn SCMP Top Tables recognition

Madame Tussauds Singapore unveils Lay Zhang wax figure

Madame Tussauds Singapore unveils Lay Zhang wax figure

IF Coconut creates Merlion collectibles from recycled plastic

IF Coconut creates Merlion collectibles from recycled plastic

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020