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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Air Premia partners with Thai Airways for Americas connectivity

March 27, 2026 | 10:57
(0) user say
The South Korean long-haul carrier formed an interline agreement enabling passengers to connect between Asian and American destinations through Bangkok.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Premia, Korea's only hybrid service carrier, announced that it has entered an interline partnership with Thailand's national flag carrier, Thai Airways, with joint transportation services set to commence on March 30.

Through this collaboration, Air Premia aims to capture transit demand from Southeast Asia and India traveling to the Americas via Incheon, while Thai Airways will be able to expand its network into the U.S. market through Air Premia's long-haul routes from Incheon. Currently, there are no direct flights connecting Thailand and the United States.

Under the agreement, the two airlines will offer joint ticketing. Passengers will benefit from seamless travel across both carriers' networks with a single booking, enabling convenient access to a wider range of destinations.

Air Premia currently operates long-haul routes from Incheon to major U.S. destinations, including Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Honolulu, and Washington, D.C. (planned), as well as regional routes across Asia, including Narita, Bangkok, Da Nang, and Hong Kong.

Thai Airways, the largest full-service carrier in Thailand, operates eight domestic routes and 54 international routes across Asia, Europe, and Oceania from its hub at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. It is also a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world's largest airline alliance.

Through this interline partnership, Air Premia's Americas routes will be connected to Thai Airways' extensive network, including key domestic destinations in Thailand such as Phuket and Chiang Mai, as well as major cities across Southeast Asia—including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, and Hanoi—and India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

On the Incheon–Bangkok route, both airlines operate services, with Thai Airways offering three daily flights. This increased frequency is expected to provide greater flexibility and more options for passengers, further supporting the growth of transit demand to the Americas.

"Through this interline partnership with Thai Airways, a Star Alliance member, we expect to expand transit demand from Southeast Asia and India to the Americas," said an Air Premia official. "We will continue to broaden travel options for our customers by strengthening cooperation with various airline partners."

By PR Newswire

Air Premia

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TagTag:
Air Premia Thai Airways

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