Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Action Energy secures KWD 40.9 million in credit facilities for rig fleet expansion in Kuwait

June 16, 2026 | 10:11
(0) user say
Kuwait's Action Energy Company has secured KWD 40.9 million in credit facilities to support the expansion of its contracted rig fleet, strengthening its position as the country's leading integrated upstream services partner.

KUWAIT CITY, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Action Energy Company K.S.C.P. (Bloomberg: ALFTAQA KK, Reuters: ALFTAQA.KW), Kuwait's leading local partner for integrated upstream services and owner and operator of one of the youngest rig fleets in the region, announced on May 16 that it has secured a new credit facility and renewed and expanded an existing facility, from two local banks with a combined value of KWD 40.9 million, to support its upstream drilling growth strategy, contracted rig fleet expansion, and crude oil production infrastructure projects in Kuwait's oil and gas sector.

The facilities support the financing and deployment of new drilling rigs linked to previously announced contract awards with Kuwait Oil Company ("KOC"), Kuwait's national oil company. The financing further strengthens Action Energy Company's (AEC) capital structure and enhances its ability to execute its contracted expansion plan across Kuwait's upstream energy, drilling, and oilfield services market through 2026 and beyond.

Details of the Credit Facilities

New Credit Facility: KWD 7.3 million secured to finance two new 750 HP rigs from Kuwait International Bank (KIB).

Facility Renewal and Expansion: KWD 33.6 million were secured from Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) to finance four new 1,500 HP rigs and one 1,000 HP rig, in addition to the renewal of the existing facilities.

AEC had announced its financial and operational performance for the first quarter, reporting net profit of KWD 2.2 million, up 150.0%. Revenue also grew by 69.2% year-on-year, driven primarily by the expansion of its rig fleet from 13 rigs in Q1 2025 to 20 rigs in Q1 2026, including the full-quarter contribution of the ten new rigs deployed during 2025.

AEC enters the remainder of 2026 with strong revenue visibility supported by a substantial multi-year contracted backlog with KOC, full fleet utilization, and a pipeline of new rig deployments and oilfield services contracts under mobilization.

AEC employs more than 1,700 professionals and operates 20 rigs across Kuwait, delivering a comprehensive range of integrated drilling, workover, and oilfield services, covering the full well lifecycle, including workover, directional drilling, slickline, coiled tubing, cementing, mud engineering, electric submersible pumps (ESP), inspection (NDT), and workshop services.

AEC has established strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including KCA Deutag, CPVEN, COSL, Expert Optima, NaftoServ, TRG, Jereh, and Kerui.

By PR Newswire

Action Energy Company K.S.C.P

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Action Energy Credit facilities expansion Contracted rig fleet Upstream services partner

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Shanghai Museum to present major exhibition on ancient civilizations of the Americas

Shanghai Museum to present major exhibition on ancient civilizations of the Americas

Japan's Flat Collaboration welcomes Tokyo Century investment to expand hotel management

Japan's Flat Collaboration welcomes Tokyo Century investment to expand hotel management

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Shanghai Museum to present major exhibition on ancient civilizations of the Americas

Shanghai Museum to present major exhibition on ancient civilizations of the Americas

Japan's Flat Collaboration welcomes Tokyo Century investment to expand hotel management

Japan's Flat Collaboration welcomes Tokyo Century investment to expand hotel management

Action Energy secures KWD 40.9 million in credit facilities for rig fleet expansion in Kuwait

Action Energy secures KWD 40.9 million in credit facilities for rig fleet expansion in Kuwait

MAaGI Medical debuts i Series multimodal tumor therapy technique at APSCVIR 2026

MAaGI Medical debuts i Series multimodal tumor therapy technique at APSCVIR 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020