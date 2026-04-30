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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

8849 Tank Pad Ultra debuts rugged tablet with projector

April 30, 2026 | 12:45
(0) user say
The new rugged tablet features a built-in 1080p projector, a 23,400mAh battery and a 64MP night vision camera, targeting outdoor and industrial users.

SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 8849, a leader in rugged mobile innovation, is proud to announce the launch of the TANK Pad Ultra. This flagship tablet is the first of its kind to integrate a high-performance DLP projector with professional-grade ruggedness and 5G connectivity, features into one versatile device built to perform anywhere.

Project Your World Anywhere

The TANK Pad Ultra is centered around a built-in 1080p DLP Projector with 260 lumens. Whether the user is projecting a tactical map on a canyon wall or hosting a movie night at a remote campsite, the visual clarity is stunning. Complemented by Dual Speakers, it delivers an immersive cinematic experience without external hardware.

Unmatched Battery Life and Utility

Powered by a massive 23400mAh battery, supported by 66W Super Charging to get you back in action quickly. Beyond its processing power, the TANK Pad Ultra is a survival powerhouse featuring a 800-lumen camping light that can illuminate an entire forest clearing.

Unstoppable Power & Performance

Under the hood, the Dimensity 8200 5G chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB ROM ensures lightning-fast speeds for gaming, streaming, and heavy multitasking. Running on the latest Android 15, users enjoy the most secure and efficient software experience. With WiFi 6 support, staying connected in the field has never been smoother or faster.

Capture Darkness & Light

Record the world in any light with a versatile triple-camera system. The 50MP Main camera captures vivid daylight shots, while the 64MP Night Vision lens reveals the invisible in total darkness. For video conferencing or selfies, the 32MP Front camera ensures the user always looks best, even miles away from civilization.

The 8849 TANK Pad Ultra is more than a tablet - it's a rugged, all-in-one powerhouse designed to adapt to any environment. Combining projection, performance, and endurance, it delivers a unique experience that empowers users to work, explore, and enjoy without limits.

The TANK Pad Ultra is now available on 8849tech.com. Stay tuned for more updates.

By PR Newswire

8849

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
8849 TANK Pad Ultra 5G

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