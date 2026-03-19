X-Design rebrands as Zawa, launches AI branding agent

SYDNEY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X-Design, the pioneering platform that made professional design accessible to everyone, today announced its comprehensive brand evolution and name change to Zawa. Alongside this rebrand, Zawa is elevating its trusted platform to become a dedicated Creative AI Agent for Branding. This leap marks a fundamental shift in the platform's mission—evolving from simply removing the friction of content creation to driving deterministic commercial growth for small businesses worldwide.

Over the past years, X-Design has served as a dedicated design assistant for merchants, successfully democratizing professional design. However, as the user base scaled, the team uncovered a fundamental truth driving the next era of commerce.

"As we watched our merchants and creators grow, we realized that a beautiful picture is never the final destination. The clicks, the conversions, and the real brand premium behind that visual—that is the answer they are truly looking for," said Elvis, Founder of Zawa. "That is why we created Zawa. This is not just a rebrand; it is a leap in how we empower businesses to scale."

The Collision of "Zero" and "Wow"

If X-Design democratized design, Zawa systematizes growth. The new brand identity is built on a twofold promise, representing the collision of "Zero" and "Wow":

0 (Zero) - Zero Barrier to Entry: Representing the courage to start from scratch, Zawa removes every barrier to entry. It ensures that launching brand assets has zero threshold, transforming professional design from a massive cost center into an accessible growth engine.

Wow - Scroll-Stopping Power: Representing the visual impact that captures the market's attention, Zawa empowers merchants to consistently deliver high-click visual assets that drive actual, measurable commercial growth.

For every merchant, business is never just about making a graphic; it is about building a brand from 0 to 1, and scaling growth from 1 to N.

A Complete Visual Suite for Critical Growth Scenarios

To deliver on this mission, Zawa harnesses its powerful, trusted AI capabilities specifically for local and offline merchants, seamlessly powering their most critical growth scenarios:

Social Media Post: Automating scroll-stopping marketing campaigns.

Food & Product Photography: Generating mouth-watering, platform-ready visual assets.

Brand Identity: Creating professional logos and comprehensive brand extensions instantly.

Poster Design: Designing high-impact, modern layouts for promotions and events.

With advanced AI video generation arriving soon, Zawa continues to expand its complete, automated visual suite to scale businesses. At Zawa, the "Wow" is no longer just the moment a stunning design is generated—it is the moment merchants check their dashboards to see conversion rates spiking and sales curves soaring.

Experience the evolution. Zawa — From Zero to Wow. To learn more about the new brand and platform capabilities, visithttps://zawa.ai/.