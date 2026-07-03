World's top soju brand JINRO signs BTS's V as new brand partner

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JINRO, the world's No. 1 soju brand, announced today that it has named V of Pop Royalty BTS as its new global ambassador. The appointment is part of JINRO's global brand expansion strategy to strengthen its brand competitiveness and build a closer, more familiar connection with consumers worldwide.

Recognized for his broad cultural influence, distinctive charm and trend-setting sensibility, V embodies the youthful, trend-forward spirit JINRO seeks to communicate. His authentic appeal is expected to help the brand resonate meaningfully with consumers.

JINRO plans to launch a diverse range of brand marketing initiatives in collaboration with V, aimed at expanding consumer touchpoints and further strengthening its influence and originality as the world's No. 1 soju brand.

Jung-ho Hwang, Head of Overseas Business at HiteJinro, said, "V is an exceptional artist who naturally represents the brand values and sensibility that JINRO pursues. Through our upcoming activities with V, we aim to communicate more closely with consumers around the world and continue expanding the JINRO brand, building on the leadership and heritage it has established."

Official Website: jinro-soju.com

YouTube: youtube.com/@JINROGlobal