World Gym Presents at ICR Conference

TAIPEI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) ("World Gym " or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, recently presented at the 28th Annual ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year with over 3,000 attendees. During the conference, the company held many investor and banker meetings to raise awareness of the business and explore a potential capital markets listing in the United States.

The Company's presentation highlighted key competitive advantages that position World Gym for continued growth in the dynamic fitness industry. Topics included World Gym's leading position in personal training at c. 50% of revenues, industry-leading member retention rates exceeding 70%, strong cash generation supporting a 7.7% dividend payout, and the upcoming launch of an innovative integrated digital platform featuring a cutting-edge longevity program.

This pioneering longevity initiative incorporates blood and DNA assessments, seamlessly integrating results into a personalized platform that delivers tailored health and fitness recommendations—representing a leading-edge advancement in the fitness sector.

During the presentation, President of World Gym Corporation, John Caraccio said, "We are pleased to say we have some of the highest retention rates and continue to launch innovative programs that further increase customer loyalty. Our growth strategy is two-fold, opening new locations both domestically and globally, and increasing same-store sales growth. With the launch of our Longevity Program, for a recurring fee, members can have their blood and DNA tests analyzed to develop and track personalized health, fitness, and nutrition plans. This is just one of the ways that demonstrates how World Gym continues to lead and commit to results-driven fitness and member success."

World Gym was interviewed by Exec Edge at the ICR Conference, discussing the brand story and its prospects for investors and the future.

"People should invest in World Gym because it is a juggernaut," Mark Harms, Executive Committee Member and early investor, shared during the interview. "We invested in World Gym in 2017 when it was a private company to help it become a public company. We helped it list in Taiwan two years ago and are now evaluating a stock market listing in the United States. Last year, the company generated the equivalent of US$ 60 million in EBITDA, with expectations of growth to US$ 80+ million in 2026."

Caraccio added, "As the market leader in Taiwan, there are so many exciting things on the horizon for our Asia growth this year as we look to duplicate our success – including in Thailand and more - and our global franchises across the world."

Presentation materials from the conference are available for download on the presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.worldgymtaiwan.com/en/shareholders-li-conference.