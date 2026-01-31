Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

World Gym Presents at ICR Conference

January 31, 2026 | 11:11
(0) user say
The fitness franchise company participated in the investment community event, sharing business updates and growth strategy with financial analysts and investors.

TAIPEI, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Gym Corporation (2762.TW) ("World Gym " or the "Company"), the owner of the iconic World Gym brand with over 280 locations worldwide, recently presented at the 28th Annual ICR Conference, one of the largest growth company investment conferences of the year with over 3,000 attendees. During the conference, the company held many investor and banker meetings to raise awareness of the business and explore a potential capital markets listing in the United States.

The Company's presentation highlighted key competitive advantages that position World Gym for continued growth in the dynamic fitness industry. Topics included World Gym's leading position in personal training at c. 50% of revenues, industry-leading member retention rates exceeding 70%, strong cash generation supporting a 7.7% dividend payout, and the upcoming launch of an innovative integrated digital platform featuring a cutting-edge longevity program.

This pioneering longevity initiative incorporates blood and DNA assessments, seamlessly integrating results into a personalized platform that delivers tailored health and fitness recommendations—representing a leading-edge advancement in the fitness sector.

During the presentation, President of World Gym Corporation, John Caraccio said, "We are pleased to say we have some of the highest retention rates and continue to launch innovative programs that further increase customer loyalty. Our growth strategy is two-fold, opening new locations both domestically and globally, and increasing same-store sales growth. With the launch of our Longevity Program, for a recurring fee, members can have their blood and DNA tests analyzed to develop and track personalized health, fitness, and nutrition plans. This is just one of the ways that demonstrates how World Gym continues to lead and commit to results-driven fitness and member success."

World Gym was interviewed by Exec Edge at the ICR Conference, discussing the brand story and its prospects for investors and the future.

"People should invest in World Gym because it is a juggernaut," Mark Harms, Executive Committee Member and early investor, shared during the interview. "We invested in World Gym in 2017 when it was a private company to help it become a public company. We helped it list in Taiwan two years ago and are now evaluating a stock market listing in the United States. Last year, the company generated the equivalent of US$ 60 million in EBITDA, with expectations of growth to US$ 80+ million in 2026."

Caraccio added, "As the market leader in Taiwan, there are so many exciting things on the horizon for our Asia growth this year as we look to duplicate our success – including in Thailand and more - and our global franchises across the world."

Presentation materials from the conference are available for download on the presentations page of the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.worldgymtaiwan.com/en/shareholders-li-conference.

By PR Newswire

World Gym

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
World Gym ICR Conference

Related Contents

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

World Gym reports strong November revenue, unveils 2026 roadmap

World Gym 2025: Mexico and Australia Flagships Fuel Global Push

World Gym 2025: Mexico and Australia Flagships Fuel Global Push

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020