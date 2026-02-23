Corporate

Mecademic Raises Funds for International Growth

February 23, 2026 | 11:06
(0) user say
The robotics company secured strategic investment to accelerate expansion into new geographic markets.

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecademic Inc., a leader in compact, high-precision industrial robotics, has raised $21 million CAD (approx. $15.3 million USD). This investment was led by Investissement Québec (IQ), with additional participation from Export Development Canada (EDC) and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).

Strategic Growth and Global Reach

"We are entering a period of rapid growth for automation," said Philippe Beaulieu, CEO of Mecademic. "This funding allows us to expand our product line, strengthen our global presence, and continue leading in micro-automation. We are proud to support the world's most prestigious brands wherever they operate."

The capital will drive product innovation and international scaling, while also funding a new headquarters to meet surging global demand. This expansion follows a period of robust performance, during which Mecademic has consistently outpaced the industry average. The company plans to leverage this momentum by investing heavily in the U.S., European, and Asia-Pacific markets.

Precision Automation for High-Tech Sectors

"Mecademic is a key Quebec-based leader in precision automation," said Bicha Ngo, President and CEO of Investissement Québec. "Our investment supports their international expansion, helps scale production, and strengthens their governance as they enter this next growth phase."

Demand for Mecademic's micro-automation solutions is rising in sectors like electronics, optics, medical devices, and biotechnology. Its ultra-compact robotic arms allow manufacturers and labs to integrate high-speed, precise automation into confined spaces where traditional robots cannot fit.

Strengthened Leadership

Since 2022, Mecademic has transitioned into a growth-focused global organization. Governance has been reinforced with the appointment of Dominique Jodoin as Chairman of the Board and David Massé as CFO, who brings extensive strategic finance experience. The founding team continues to lead core operations:

  • Jonathan Coulombe (CTO): Technological innovation.
  • Éric Boutet (VP R&D): Product development.
  • Philippe Jacome (COO): Global operations.
  • Ilian Bonev: Senior robotics advisor.

By PR Newswire

Mecademic Industrial Robotics

Mecademic Funds for International Growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

