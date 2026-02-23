Corporate

Radisson RED Opens in Auckland

February 23, 2026 | 10:46
(0) user say
The hotel group entered New Zealand market with its lifestyle brand, marking the company's first property down under.

BRUSSELS, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Radisson RED Auckland has officially opened, marking the brand's bold arrival in Australasia and Radisson Hotel Group's highly anticipated debut in New Zealand. Anchored in the heart of Auckland's Arts District, the hotel infuses bold design, artistic energy and the country's largest rooftop space into one of the city's most creative precincts.

Located at 33 Lorne Street, Radisson RED Auckland is crowned by a vibrant rooftop bar seamlessly connected to dynamic rooftop event spaces, setting the scene for bold social moments above the city. As one of Auckland's few pet-friendly hotels, it welcomes guests to bring their four-legged companions along for the stay. Design-driven and community-minded, Radisson RED Auckland sets a new benchmark for modern hospitality in the heart of the Central Business District.

A hotel built for Auckland's creative heartbeat

Radisson RED Auckland channels the theatrical pulse of the surrounding Art District straight into its public spaces and guest experience. The hotel features 322 guest rooms and suites, bold gallery-style installations, immersive lighting, and sensory design moments inspired by Auckland's creative culture, performance arts, and urban energy.

The central location puts guests just minutes from major attractions including the Art Gallery, Civic Theatre, Sky Tower, Auckland Museum, Waiheke Island and the West Coast beaches. Some of the city's best cafés and restaurants are right on the doorstep, creating an effortless base for both leisure and business travelers.

"Radisson RED thrives in cities fueled by creativity, culture, and community, and Auckland captures that spirit perfectly. This opening marks a major milestone for our growth in Australasia and a proud moment for our upper-upscale Radisson RED brand, which brings a playful twist to the conventional. As Radisson Hotel Group's debut in New Zealand and the first Radisson RED in the region, we can't wait for everyone to see Auckland in RED and experience a hotel bursting with energy, design, and unforgettable moments," says Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, MEA & SEAP, Radisson Hotel Group.

A bold, theatrical take on Auckland's arts culture

Radisson RED Auckland's design blends attitude with artistry. Corridor lighting mimics stage spotlights. Lounge seating draws inspiration from opera boxes. Contemporary installation pieces nod to the city's vibrant gallery scene. Guest rooms echo an actor's dressing room, layered textures, expressive colours, curated artwork and sensory lighting that sets the tone the moment guests walk in.

Higher-floor rooms offer skyline views, while the Suite Panorama presents sweeping vistas of Auckland City, Albert Park, and the harbour.

Social spaces shaped for connection

Radisson RED Auckland offers guests a vibrant all-day dining venue and bar for relaxed, casual moments. It's soon to open Rooftop Restaurant & Bar set to be the largest outdoor rooftop space in New Zealand, boasts sweeping open-air views of Auckland's iconic Sky Tower, positioning it as one of the city's most engaging bar destinations. From bespoke cocktail evenings to dynamic social gatherings, the rooftop offers a striking setting for memorable dining experiences and events, reflecting the hotel's bold, design-led approach to hospitality.

The outlet reflects RED's love for Share & Connect, a concept where food, music, and mixology create the spark for natural interaction and community. With spacious zones and state-of-the-art equipment guests can also stay active in Radisson RED Auckland's fitness centre open daily from 5AM to 11PM.

A rooftop built for play, performance, and possibility

Perched above the city and with capacity for up to 219 guests in a cocktail style setup, this rooftop stands out as a series of meeting and event spaces designed to feel a creative playground, perfect for celebrations, live performances, popups, weddings, and business sessions alike. The venue can be configured into four flexible rooms, each filled with natural light, allowing it to shift effortlessly from polished corporate functions to relaxed social occasions.

"Opening Radisson RED Auckland marks an exciting new chapter for the city, one that celebrates creativity, connection, and a bold new way to experience hospitality. We've designed Radisson RED Auckland to be far more than a place to stay, it's a creative hub where locals and travelers can plug into the heartbeat of the CBD and feel the city's culture, color, and energy from the moment they arrive. Every space has been shaped to spark inspiration, encourage connection, and bring a sense of play back into travel. We're proud to open our doors and introduce a fresh, dynamic experience to Auckland, one that reflects the spirit of the city and the attitude of RED," concludes Reinout Engel, General Manager, Radisson RED Auckland.

For more information, visit our corporate website. Or connect with Radisson Hotels on:

LinkedIn | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | WhatsApp | X

By PR Newswire

Radisson Hotel Group

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Proofpoint Partners Concentrix on APAC Cybersecurity

Proofpoint Partners Concentrix on APAC Cybersecurity

Mecademic Raises Funds for International Growth

Mecademic Raises Funds for International Growth

Latham Watkins Promotes 22 to Partnership

Latham Watkins Promotes 22 to Partnership

NaaS Technology Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notice

NaaS Technology Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notice

Spring Festival Gala Boosts Yiwu Tourism

Spring Festival Gala Boosts Yiwu Tourism

More News

[Read More]

