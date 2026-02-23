SimG Brings LiveTerrain Training to Japan

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimG Co., Ltd. (CEO Jae-wook Jung), a specialist in heavy equipment simulator solutions, is accelerating its expansion into the Japanese heavy equipment training and industrial markets with its proprietary 'LiveTerrain' technology.

Following successful participations in the 'Tokyo XR Fair' for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025, SimG has officially confirmed its attendance at CSPI 2026 (International Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement Expo). The event will be held from June 17 to 20, 2026, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The company plans to showcase its further upgraded lineup of excavator and forklift simulators during the exhibition.

At the heart of this market strategy is 'LiveTerrain', SimG's advanced simulation technology that reflects the physical changes of soil and ground in real-time during heavy equipment operations. By precisely calculating soil at a particle level, it perfectly reproduces the visual and physical changes in terrain—including the volume of soil in the bucket, its movement, loading, and dumping. This allows trainees to predict and analyze work outcomes in an environment nearly identical to a real site, enabling high-level practical training.

SimG is particularly focused on 'locally customized solutions' to address the specific needs of the Japanese market. The forklift simulator features educational content that faithfully reflects Japan's national licensing exam processes. Furthermore, SimG offers the flexibility to customize simulator hardware based on equipment models commonly used in Japan. By providing practical content for various difficulty levels—from basic license acquisition to complex onsite tasks—SimG maximizes utility for both educational institutions and enterprises.

Recently, the Japanese industry has been actively adopting VR/XR technology in construction and manufacturing sites to combat the shortage of skilled workers caused by an aging population. As VR technology evolves from entertainment-focused applications to 'industrial solutions' for enhancing productivity and safety, SimG's simulator-based training is gaining significant attention for its ability to drastically reduce the risks and costs associated with deploying actual equipment.

"We plan to introduce high-precision training solutions optimized for the Japanese market, featuring our 'Essential Type' simulators for overseas environments and next-generation models equipped with LiveTerrain technology," said a representative from SimG. "Through the CSPI 2026 exhibition, we aim to expand the applicability of our solutions in Japan's construction and logistics training sectors."

SimG continues to advance its technology through ongoing R&D to meet global market requirements. The company is also actively marketing its solutions by accepting applications for 'onsite demonstrations' through its official website.

SimG Website : https://simgxr.com/ja/