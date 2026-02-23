Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SimG Brings LiveTerrain Training to Japan

February 23, 2026 | 10:38
(0) user say
The simulation technology company plans to transform Japanese heavy equipment operator training with advanced terrain replication systems.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SimG Co., Ltd. (CEO Jae-wook Jung), a specialist in heavy equipment simulator solutions, is accelerating its expansion into the Japanese heavy equipment training and industrial markets with its proprietary 'LiveTerrain' technology.

Following successful participations in the 'Tokyo XR Fair' for two consecutive years in 2024 and 2025, SimG has officially confirmed its attendance at CSPI 2026 (International Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement Expo). The event will be held from June 17 to 20, 2026, at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture, Japan. The company plans to showcase its further upgraded lineup of excavator and forklift simulators during the exhibition.

At the heart of this market strategy is 'LiveTerrain', SimG's advanced simulation technology that reflects the physical changes of soil and ground in real-time during heavy equipment operations. By precisely calculating soil at a particle level, it perfectly reproduces the visual and physical changes in terrain—including the volume of soil in the bucket, its movement, loading, and dumping. This allows trainees to predict and analyze work outcomes in an environment nearly identical to a real site, enabling high-level practical training.

SimG is particularly focused on 'locally customized solutions' to address the specific needs of the Japanese market. The forklift simulator features educational content that faithfully reflects Japan's national licensing exam processes. Furthermore, SimG offers the flexibility to customize simulator hardware based on equipment models commonly used in Japan. By providing practical content for various difficulty levels—from basic license acquisition to complex onsite tasks—SimG maximizes utility for both educational institutions and enterprises.

Recently, the Japanese industry has been actively adopting VR/XR technology in construction and manufacturing sites to combat the shortage of skilled workers caused by an aging population. As VR technology evolves from entertainment-focused applications to 'industrial solutions' for enhancing productivity and safety, SimG's simulator-based training is gaining significant attention for its ability to drastically reduce the risks and costs associated with deploying actual equipment.

"We plan to introduce high-precision training solutions optimized for the Japanese market, featuring our 'Essential Type' simulators for overseas environments and next-generation models equipped with LiveTerrain technology," said a representative from SimG. "Through the CSPI 2026 exhibition, we aim to expand the applicability of our solutions in Japan's construction and logistics training sectors."

SimG continues to advance its technology through ongoing R&D to meet global market requirements. The company is also actively marketing its solutions by accepting applications for 'onsite demonstrations' through its official website.

SimG Website : https://simgxr.com/ja/

By PR Newswire

SimG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SimG LiveTerrain Training

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Proofpoint Partners Concentrix on APAC Cybersecurity

Proofpoint Partners Concentrix on APAC Cybersecurity

Mecademic Raises Funds for International Growth

Mecademic Raises Funds for International Growth

Latham Watkins Promotes 22 to Partnership

Latham Watkins Promotes 22 to Partnership

NaaS Technology Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notice

NaaS Technology Receives Nasdaq Compliance Notice

Spring Festival Gala Boosts Yiwu Tourism

Spring Festival Gala Boosts Yiwu Tourism

Radisson RED Opens in Auckland

Radisson RED Opens in Auckland

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Documentary Features American Martial Artist in China

Documentary Features American Martial Artist in China

Lee Kum Kee Sponsors Chinese New Year Festival

Lee Kum Kee Sponsors Chinese New Year Festival

Study Shows AI Skills Gap in Singapore, Malaysia

Study Shows AI Skills Gap in Singapore, Malaysia

Asia Coach Launches E-Commerce Course with Francisco Ho

Asia Coach Launches E-Commerce Course with Francisco Ho

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020