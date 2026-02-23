Corporate

VINSSEN Partners on Hydrogen Ship Retrofit

February 23, 2026
The marine propulsion company signed agreement with MANA Engineering to develop hydrogen fuel cell conversion for container feeder vessels.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VINSSEN, a South Korean maritime specialist in hydrogen fuel cells and integrated system solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with MANA Engineering, a Netherlands-based engineering firm driving the energy transition through innovative technologies. The partnership aims to jointly develop a hydrogen fuel cell-based retrofit solution for an 800 TEU feeder container vessel operating in Northern Europe and the Baltic Sea.

The collaboration will focus initially on a comprehensive technical feasibility study and the pursuit of Approval in Principle (AIP) from Lloyd's Register (LR). The AIP process will validate the technical concept and establish the framework for a potential pilot retrofit project

The proposed retrofit concept retains the vessel's existing main propulsion system while replacing hotel loads and auxiliary power with a hybrid system of hydrogen fuel cells and battery energy storage. Hydrogen will be supplied through swappable storage modules, and an integrated control system will enable seamless switching between fuel cells and existing diesel generators, minimizing potential operational disruption and associated technical risk.

The system reduces onboard CO₂ emissions, supporting compliance with FuelEU Maritime and EU ETS requirements without relying on onshore power supply (OPS), while also improving the vessel's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating.

MANA Engineering will contribute its European engineering expertise and regional market access, while VINSSEN will provide its proprietary fuel cell and battery system technologies. Together, the partners will evaluate commercial deployment opportunities within the European short-sea shipping segment.

Chil-Han Lee, CEO of VINSSEN, said, "This agreement represents a practical step toward validating hydrogen retrofit solutions in line with classification requirements and advancing decarbonization options for existing vessels in Europe."

Dennis Lensing, Managing Director of MANA Engineering, added, "We look forward to cooperating with our Korean partners during this risk assessment and concept phase, and beyond. Together we will build a strong foundation for potential demonstration and retrofits of this concept in the European markets."

VINSSEN Co., Ltd

VINSSEN MANA Engineering

Advertisement

