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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

VARON launches oxygen therapy bundles for pets

April 13, 2026 | 10:11
(0) user say
The medical equipment manufacturer introduced home respiratory support systems designed for veterinary applications and animal care.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When every breath becomes a struggle for a pet, timely pet oxygen concentrator can make a meaningful difference. Until recently, this level of care was largely limited to veterinary clinics.

VARON now brings veterinary-inspired respiratory support into the home with its expanded line of oxygen concentrator therapy bundles. Designed for pets in recovery, distress, or long-term respiratory care, the system delivers stable, continuous-flow oxygen in a safe and controlled way.

By pairing a pet oxygen concentrator with a dedicated chamber, pet owners can create a gentle oxygen-enriched environment where pets can rest comfortably—without the stress of masks or restrictive equipment.

Helping Pets Breathe Easier at Home

Pet oxygen concentrator is a standard supportive treatment in veterinary care, commonly used to help pets experiencing respiratory distress from conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, heat stress, or post-anesthesia recovery. In clinical settings, controlled oxygen delivery plays an important role in stabilizing breathing and improving comfort.

As more pet owners look for ways to support recovery at home, the ability to extend this type of care beyond the clinic has become increasingly valuable.

VARON's system adapts this approach for home use by combining continuous-flow oxygen delivery with a dedicated enclosure. This setup creates a stable, oxygen-enriched environment where pets can rest naturally, helping to reduce breathing effort while minimizing stress.

Designed for Comfort, Safety, and Low Stress

VARON's system is engineered to reduce stress for both pets and their owners. The pet oxygen concentrator operates quietly in the background, while the chamber allows pets to rest naturally without direct airflow.

  • Key benefits include:
  • Non-invasive oxygen support
  • Stable continuous-flow delivery
  • Quiet, home-friendly operation
  • Flexible configurations for different pet sizes and needs

When Pets May Need Oxygen Support

Veterinarians may recommend breathing machine for home in situations such as:

  • Respiratory conditions including asthma and bronchitis
  • Post-surgical or anesthesia recovery
  • Senior pets with reduced breathing capacity
  • Emergencies such as heatstroke or smoke exposure

In these cases, a controlled breathing machine for home environment can help improve breathing stability and overall comfort.

Build Your Own Oxygen Therapy Bundle

VARON offers a flexible system that allows pet owners to customize a setup based on their pet's needs.

Choose an Oxygen Concentrator
Compatible breathing machine for home include:

  • Stationary Pet Oxygen Concentrator | Powered by Serene 3
  • Stationary Pet Oxygen Concentrator | Powered by VH-2 Pro
  • Stationary Pet Oxygen Concentrator | Powered by Serene 5

These options provide stable oxygen output and quietest home oxygen concentrator for both short-term and extended care.

Choose an Oxygen Chamber

Complete the system with a compatible enclosure:

  • Foldable Pet Oxygen Chamber for Home & Travel
  • 100L Pet Oxygen Chamber – Oxygen & Nebulizer Therapy Space

Each chamber is designed to safely contain oxygen while providing a calm and comfortable space for pets.

Explore full bundle options on VARON's official website.

Expanding Respiratory Care for Pets

With years of experience in developing oxygen generator for home use for human respiratory care, VARON has built a strong foundation in delivering safe, reliable, and consistent oxygen generator for home use.

Building on this expertise, VARON is now expanding into pet respiratory care with a modular system designed to bring the same level of reliability and comfort to animals. With flexible components and multiple configurations, the pet oxygen concentrator allows pet owners to create a tailored oxygen therapy setup that supports their pet's health, recovery, and long-term comfort.

Website: https://varoninc.com/

By PR Newswire

Varon oxygen concentrator

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
VARON Oxygen Therapy

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