Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

USI marks 50th anniversary with rural literacy program in Taiwan

October 26, 2026 | 10:37
(0) user say
Electronics manufacturer USI-TW partnered with the Taiwan Reading and Culture Foundation during its 50th corporate anniversary to expand rural educational access programs.

NANTOU, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, USI-TW, the Taiwan subsidiary of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., continues to deepen its corporate social responsibility efforts, partnering with the Taiwan Reading and Culture Foundation to advance the "Book Sharing Hub" reading promotion program.

Through long-term book box donations and a diverse range of reading activities, USI-TW has worked for many years to support education in rural areas, committed to building a stable and sustained reading environment for children and making knowledge a driving force for changing their futures. Through continued donations of shared-reading book boxes and a range of educational activities, USI-TW has supported schools in rural communities for years, helping create a more stable and sustainable reading environment for children and giving them greater access to books and learning opportunities.

This year, USI-TW is continuing its book donation programme in Nantou and Changhua, while expanding the initiative with activities including parent-child reading sessions, author talks and interactive science classes. By combining reading with hands-on experiences, the programme aims to strengthen children's comprehension and creativity while encouraging them to explore the wider world and discover new possibilities for their own development.

Among the activities, parent-child reading has become an important link between USI-TW, its employees and the wider community. For several years, the programme has invited employees and their families to take part, bringing them into schools to read and interact with students. The initiative extends the benefits of reading beyond the classroom, into homes and communities. It also gives USI-TW employees an opportunity to contribute directly to the communities where the company operates, turning corporate social responsibility into a connection between generations.

One student taking part in the programme said: "We had already read all the books in the previous book boxes. When we opened the new one, there were so many exciting stories we had never seen before. Everyone also received the same new book, so we could read it together. We were so excited, reading and talking about the stories. Thank you for giving us such a wonderful gift."

"Guided by the philosophy of 'shared reading, circulating wisdom', Book Sharing Hub program, with public-interest delivery support from Hsinchu Transport, enables boxes of shared-reading books to circulate among schools and deliver the greatest possible reading impact," said Dr. Her Hong-Ching, CEO of the Taiwan Reading and Culture Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to USI-TW for its long-standing attention to rural education and its continued support of the Book Sharing Hub book donation program. In addition to generous funding that helps township book collections replace aging stock, the company has also supported a range of in-depth reading promotion activities. This not only enriches the variety of shared-reading books on campus, but also meaningfully eases the burden on schools of raising funds, allowing teachers and children to enjoy reading in a better environment. This long-term corporate commitment to education is a steady and far-reaching force. It helps reading take root at the foundation, and lets more rural children, through a single good book, see a wider world and a brighter future."

Brian Shih, Chief Financial Officer of USI-TW, said "The company's approach to reading-focused community initiatives went beyond providing resources. Building long-term impact is equally important." Brian continued "We believe reading is not only the starting point of education, but also a foundation for developing the talents of the future. Through sustained investment and employee participation, we hope children can discover a bigger world through books and develop the confidence and capabilities they need to face the future."

This year's programme also incorporates science and interdisciplinary learning, combining interactive experiences with hands-on classes. The aim is to encourage children to move from reading to exploration, while developing problem-solving skills and creative thinking that will be increasingly important in the future.

Since launching its "Book Sharing Hub" initiative, USI-TW has continued to provide book resources and work with schools to build a sustainable system for sharing reading materials. The approach is designed to give children in rural communities continued access to a diverse range of books and learning experiences. USI believed long-term and systematic investment was essential to creating meaningful and lasting change in education.

Looking ahead, USI-TW will continue to link its business development with its wider social impact under its 50th-anniversary theme, "Shine on Greatness." By bringing together reading education, employee participation and sustainability initiatives, the company aims to extend the reach of its community programmes and help keep the light of reading shining for the next generation.

By PR Newswire

USI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
USI 50th anniversary Book Sharing Hub USI-TW

Related Contents

USI unveils edge AI vision platform for industrial manufacturing automation

USI unveils edge AI vision platform for industrial manufacturing automation

Vinamilk receives second Labor Hero title at 50th anniversary

Vinamilk receives second Labor Hero title at 50th anniversary

L'OCCITANE Group marks 50th anniversary

L'OCCITANE Group marks 50th anniversary

Chubb Life Hong Kong marks 50th anniversary at Art Basel

Chubb Life Hong Kong marks 50th anniversary at Art Basel

Hong Kong Institution of Engineers opens 50th anniversary carnival

Hong Kong Institution of Engineers opens 50th anniversary carnival

USI Launches EMVCo-Certified Smart Tablet POS

USI Launches EMVCo-Certified Smart Tablet POS

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cushman Wakefield wins top honors at RICS Hong Kong Awards

Cushman Wakefield wins top honors at RICS Hong Kong Awards

FAWCAR launches five SUV models to enter Italian automotive market

FAWCAR launches five SUV models to enter Italian automotive market

BloodCounts launches healthcare project utilizing artificial intelligence for blood tests

BloodCounts launches healthcare project utilizing artificial intelligence for blood tests

Agoda expands Bangkok workforce to 4500 global employee milestone

Agoda expands Bangkok workforce to 4500 global employee milestone

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020