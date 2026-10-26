USI marks 50th anniversary with rural literacy program in Taiwan

NANTOU, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the occasion of its 50th anniversary, USI-TW, the Taiwan subsidiary of Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., continues to deepen its corporate social responsibility efforts, partnering with the Taiwan Reading and Culture Foundation to advance the "Book Sharing Hub" reading promotion program.

Through long-term book box donations and a diverse range of reading activities, USI-TW has worked for many years to support education in rural areas, committed to building a stable and sustained reading environment for children and making knowledge a driving force for changing their futures. Through continued donations of shared-reading book boxes and a range of educational activities, USI-TW has supported schools in rural communities for years, helping create a more stable and sustainable reading environment for children and giving them greater access to books and learning opportunities.

This year, USI-TW is continuing its book donation programme in Nantou and Changhua, while expanding the initiative with activities including parent-child reading sessions, author talks and interactive science classes. By combining reading with hands-on experiences, the programme aims to strengthen children's comprehension and creativity while encouraging them to explore the wider world and discover new possibilities for their own development.

Among the activities, parent-child reading has become an important link between USI-TW, its employees and the wider community. For several years, the programme has invited employees and their families to take part, bringing them into schools to read and interact with students. The initiative extends the benefits of reading beyond the classroom, into homes and communities. It also gives USI-TW employees an opportunity to contribute directly to the communities where the company operates, turning corporate social responsibility into a connection between generations.

One student taking part in the programme said: "We had already read all the books in the previous book boxes. When we opened the new one, there were so many exciting stories we had never seen before. Everyone also received the same new book, so we could read it together. We were so excited, reading and talking about the stories. Thank you for giving us such a wonderful gift."

"Guided by the philosophy of 'shared reading, circulating wisdom', Book Sharing Hub program, with public-interest delivery support from Hsinchu Transport, enables boxes of shared-reading books to circulate among schools and deliver the greatest possible reading impact," said Dr. Her Hong-Ching, CEO of the Taiwan Reading and Culture Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to USI-TW for its long-standing attention to rural education and its continued support of the Book Sharing Hub book donation program. In addition to generous funding that helps township book collections replace aging stock, the company has also supported a range of in-depth reading promotion activities. This not only enriches the variety of shared-reading books on campus, but also meaningfully eases the burden on schools of raising funds, allowing teachers and children to enjoy reading in a better environment. This long-term corporate commitment to education is a steady and far-reaching force. It helps reading take root at the foundation, and lets more rural children, through a single good book, see a wider world and a brighter future."

Brian Shih, Chief Financial Officer of USI-TW, said "The company's approach to reading-focused community initiatives went beyond providing resources. Building long-term impact is equally important." Brian continued "We believe reading is not only the starting point of education, but also a foundation for developing the talents of the future. Through sustained investment and employee participation, we hope children can discover a bigger world through books and develop the confidence and capabilities they need to face the future."

This year's programme also incorporates science and interdisciplinary learning, combining interactive experiences with hands-on classes. The aim is to encourage children to move from reading to exploration, while developing problem-solving skills and creative thinking that will be increasingly important in the future.

Since launching its "Book Sharing Hub" initiative, USI-TW has continued to provide book resources and work with schools to build a sustainable system for sharing reading materials. The approach is designed to give children in rural communities continued access to a diverse range of books and learning experiences. USI believed long-term and systematic investment was essential to creating meaningful and lasting change in education.

Looking ahead, USI-TW will continue to link its business development with its wider social impact under its 50th-anniversary theme, "Shine on Greatness." By bringing together reading education, employee participation and sustainability initiatives, the company aims to extend the reach of its community programmes and help keep the light of reading shining for the next generation.