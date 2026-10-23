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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Two Vietnamese midwives earn IBCLC certification in breastfeeding counselling

October 23, 2026 | 10:10
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Two midwives from the FV Thomson Maternity have earned an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC), an international credential for breastfeeding and lactation consultants.

This achievement marks a step forward in professional breastfeeding support at FV Hospital and reflects the real-life situations the midwives encounter every day as they care for mothers and newborns.

Understanding every mother

Before pursuing IBCLC certification, Ngo Thi Thuy Kieu and Le Thi Hai Phi had received training in breastfeeding support in Vietnam. However, years of directly caring for pregnant women and new mothers led them to realise that they needed to deepen their professional knowledge.

“There are cases I’ve encountered in real life, but upon closer examination, I found many issues that still need to be assessed," midwife Phi said.

The two midwives spent nearly a year studying and preparing for the IBCLC examination. The certification was established by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners (IBLCE) in 1985. According to IBLCE, the certification recognises professionals with the specialised knowledge and practical skills required to support breastfeeding and lactation within the maternal and child healthcare system.

Two Vietnamese midwives earn IBCLC certification in breastfeeding counselling
Two midwives from the FV Thomson Maternity proudly receive the prestigious IBCLC certification. Photo: FV Hospital

To become IB CLC-certified, applicants must meet the clinical knowledge and practice requirements specified by IBLCE. Depending on the pathway, applicants may be required to complete 500 to 1,000 hours of professional breastfeeding practice under appropriate supervision.

As of 2026, there are more than 39,000 IBCLC professionals across 137 countries. According to official IBLCE data, Vietnam had three IBCLC-certified professionals as of March 2026. The fact that two midwives from FV Thomson have earned this certification marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s breastfeeding counselling and support services.

Breastfeeding not a simple 'Yes or No' decision

Through their studies and clinical practice, the two midwives gained a clearer understanding that every case needs to be assessed individually rather than approached using the same method for everyone.

When supporting mothers from different communities and cultural backgrounds, breastfeeding counsellors need to carefully assess each individual's physical characteristics, cultural background, habits, and specific needs. This is why a tailored approach is essential rather than applying a one-size-fits-all method.

Two Vietnamese midwives earn IBCLC certification in breastfeeding counselling
Midwife Le Thi Hai Phi assists a mother with breastfeeding. Photo: FV Hospital

These situations show why breastfeeding counselling cannot rely on a few general principles that apply to everyone. According to IBLCE, IBCLCs are trained to provide evidence-based information and care, assess the needs of mothers and babies, and coordinate care or refer families to other healthcare professionals when necessary.

Midwife Kieu said, "The FV Thomson Maternity welcomes expectant mothers from many different countries and cultural backgrounds. This diversity calls for a more flexible approach to care, considering the physical characteristics and health conditions of both mother and baby, as well as each family’s wishes."

At FV Thomson Maternity, mothers are not alone

For the two midwives, breastfeeding counselling should never become pressure on mothers to choose one option at all costs.

“What matters is helping mothers gain more knowledge and confidence. If they encounter difficulties, they can seek support rather than feeling they have to manage everything on their own," Kieu said.

This approach is also consistent with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on breastfeeding counselling. WHO emphasises that counselling should help mothers develop their skills and confidence while respecting their individual circumstances and preferences, rather than imposing decisions or telling women what to do.

Two Vietnamese midwives earn IBCLC certification in breastfeeding counselling
Ngo Thi Thuy Kieu guides expectant mothers on breastfeeding their newborns during the “Afternoon Tea with the Doctors” programme. Photo: FV Hospital

WHO also recommends providing counselling throughout pregnancy and the postpartum period, as mothers may encounter different challenges at each stage. Support from appropriately trained healthcare professionals is an important part of this process.

For Phi, the value of IBCLC lies not only in the certification itself but also in the opportunity to access an internationally developed body of knowledge and practice in breastfeeding counselling.

“Through our studies, we have been exposed to many situations from different countries. This gives me a broader perspective and helps me find and update appropriate guidelines and evidence when advising on each case," Phi said.

At the FV Thomson Maternity, mothers receive care throughout pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period. Doctors, midwives, and nurses work together to monitor the health of both mother and baby and provide support for common postpartum concerns, including maternal and newborn care and breastfeeding. With two additional IBCLC-certified midwives on its team, FV Thomson Maternity continues to strengthen its specialised counselling services, aiming to support each family according to its individual needs and circumstances.

To learn more about the FV Thomson Maternity at FV Hospital, visit 06 Nguyen Luong Bang, Tan My Ward (formerly District 7), Ho Chi Minh City, or call (028) 3511 3333.
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