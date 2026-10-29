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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FV reaches 100 Da Vinci Xi robotic surgeries attracting international patients to Vietnam

October 29, 2026 | 19:00
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Performing more than 100 robotic surgeries marks a key milestone in the development of the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre, expanding access to advanced surgical techniques for patients in Vietnam and attracting international patients.
FV reaches 100 Da Vinci Xi robotic surgeries attracting international patients to Vietnam
FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Center has surpassed the milestone of 100 robotic surgeries. Photo: FV Hospital

Advanced technology supports complex procedures

With an investment of more than $3 million, the da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system was introduced at FV in early 2026, paving the way for the official launch of the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre in March 2026.

The centre offers robotic-assisted surgery across several specialities, including gastrointestinal, liver and pancreatic, urological, thoracic, and gynaecological surgery.

The da Vinci Xi system provides high-definition, three-dimensional images that enable surgeons to visualise anatomical structures clearly, even in deep and confined spaces. Its four robotic arms are equipped with wrist instruments that offer enhanced flexibility and a wide range of motion. Combined with hand tremor filtration and motion scaling, these features help surgeons perform delicate procedures with greater precision. Firefly fluorescence imaging can also help visualise certain vascular structures and assess tissue perfusion in selected cases.

FV reaches 100 Da Vinci Xi robotic surgeries attracting international patients to Vietnam
A robotic-assisted procedure at the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre. Photo: FV Hospital

The application of robotic-assisted surgery at FV has delivered encouraging results. FV statistics show that blood loss was less than 10 ml in more than 35 per cent of robotic surgeries. Many patients undergoing robotic-assisted surgery have shorter hospital stays, with some discharged as early as one day after surgery. The da Vinci Xi system has also enabled surgeons to perform complex major operations, extensive lymph node dissections, and tumour removals in anatomically challenging locations.

One notable case involved a 53-year-old Vietnamese man diagnosed with two synchronous primary cancers: oesophageal cancer and poorly differentiated gastric cancer. He also had a complex surgical history, including a previous Whipple procedure and several other major operations.. These procedures had resulted in extensive adhesions throughout the abdominal cavity, mesenteric retraction, displacement of the colon, and severe distortion of the normal abdominal anatomy.

After undergoing chemotherapy in Singapore, the patient returned to FV Hospital for surgical treatment. With the assistance of the da Vinci Xi system, the surgical team performed an oesophagectomy and total gastrectomy, removed lymph nodes, and reconstructed the upper digestive tract using a segment of the colon through colonic interposition. The procedure also involved multiple complex anastomoses within the abdominal cavity. The patient has since made a remarkable recovery and is gradually returning to his normal activities.

Another case involved a Cambodian woman with thyroid cancer and suspected metastatic lymph nodes deep within the mediastinum on both sides of the chest. Rather than undergoing two separate operations, the FV surgical team used the robotic system to address the suspected metastatic lymph nodes bilaterally in a single operation. The patient was discharged two days after surgery.

Investing in the surgical team

Alongside investment in advanced technology, FV focuses on developing its surgical team through specialised training and international professional exchange. The hospital organises continuing medical education programmes, giving doctors opportunities to update their knowledge of minimally invasive surgical techniques and the application of robotic-assisted surgery.

In May 2026, FV collaborated with the University Medical Centre Ho Chi Minh City to host live broadcasts of da Vinci Xi robotic gastrectomy procedures as part of the 6th Ho Chi Minh City International Gastric Cancer Forum.

FV also provides opportunities for experienced doctors from other medical facilities to participate in training, pursue robotic surgery certification, and gain practical experience in a hospital setting.

FV reaches 100 Da Vinci Xi robotic surgeries attracting international patients to Vietnam
Dr. Le Ngoc Diep, Specialist Level II, head of the Endoscopy Department at Tu Du Hospital and a physician collaborating with the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre, prepares for a robotic-assisted procedure at FV. Photo: FV Hospital

International patients choose FV

Patients undergoing robotic-assisted surgery at FV come from various countries, including Cambodia, the UK, the US, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.

To support international patients throughout their treatment journey, FV provides assistance through a team of specialists and offers direct billing arrangements with more than 100 domestic and international insurance companies, including Allianz Worldwide Care and APRIL.

For Vietnamese patients, the availability of robotic-assisted surgery at FV expands access to advanced surgical techniques within the country, potentially reducing the need to travel abroad for treatment and the associated travel and accommodation expenses.

FV also offers several financial support options, including an FV insurance package with benefits of up to VND700 million ($26,900), a zero interest instalment programme through more than 30 banks, and partial subsidies for selected cancer treatment medications.

New surgical applications

Surpassing 100 robotic surgeries marks an important early milestone in the development of the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre. FV continues to invest in the technology and expand its applications into new surgical fields, including breast cancer and head and neck cancer surgery.

Dr. Doan Ngoc Giao, head of the FV da Vinci Robotic Surgery Centre, said, “For us, the value of robotic surgery lies not simply in the use of advanced technology, but in its ability to help surgeons perform complex procedures with greater precision. This creates more treatment opportunities for patients. Technology only truly makes a difference when it is applied appropriately and delivers tangible benefits to patients.”

For more information about robotic-assisted surgery, please contact FV Hospital at 06 Nguyen Luong Bang Street, Tan My Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, or call (028) 3511 3333.

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