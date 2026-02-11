Corporate

Topband Celebrates 30th Anniversary

February 11, 2026 | 16:54
The electronics manufacturer commemorated three decades of evolution from regional controller production to international intelligent solutions provider.

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 002139.SZ) marks its 30th anniversary, reflecting three decades of evolution that mirrors the broader transformation of Chinese manufacturing — from domestic capability-building to global innovation partnership and sustainable operations.

From Local Innovation to Global Integration

Founded in the 1990s, Topband independently developed core controller technologies, beginning with air-conditioning controllers and expanding across appliance categories to earn international recognition.

This foundation enabled Topband to develop its integrated "Four Electrics and One Network" technology platform — encompassing control systems, motors, batteries, power supplies, and IoT connectivity. As the global intelligent control market evolved and customer requirements became more complex, this integrated capability positioned Topband to expand beyond home appliances into power tools, industrial controls, digital energy systems, and robotics. Today, the company serves leading brands worldwide, including first-tier global power tool companies and multiple Top 100 home appliance brands, reflecting its evolution from specialized component supplier to comprehensive solutions partner.

Operational Excellence Supporting Customer Success

Through implementation of ISC (Integrated Supply Chain) and IPD (Integrated Product Development) frameworks, Topband built a customer-centric organization designed for efficient collaboration from initial concept through mass production. This integrated operational system enables true end-to-end solutions — from R&D and engineering through manufacturing and delivery — allowing customers to consolidate supplier relationships, reduce development complexity, and accelerate time-to-market.

To date, Topband has delivered 1.8 billion intelligent solutions globally. Since its 2007 IPO, the company has achieved over 20-fold revenue growth, demonstrating operational resilience and the ability to scale capabilities in response to market demands.

Localized Manufacturing for Global Markets

Topband's technology capabilities are supported by a diversified global manufacturing network designed to meet evolving supply chain requirements. While facilities in China provide established, cost-effective production, operations in India, Vietnam, Romania, and Mexico offer localized supply with consistent quality and responsiveness across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

"Our goal extends beyond global manufacturing to creating genuine value in each market we serve," said Mr. Wu, Chairman and CEO. "This means delivering not just products, but responsive partnership — providing rapid, localized delivery and flexible support that adapts to regional needs and launch timelines."

By 2025, Topband's production outside China is projected to exceed 20% of total output, reflecting the company's strategic commitment to distributed manufacturing. Currently, international clients represent 70% of the customer base, underscoring deep integration into global supply networks.

Sustainable Operations as a Long-Term Commitment

Since 2022, Topband's Chinese facilities have deployed on-site photovoltaic solar systems generating clean energy for production operations. In 2024, the company earned EcoVadis Gold certification, placing it in the top 5% of assessed enterprises globally — validating sustainability performance across environmental impact, labor practices, ethics, and sustainable procurement.

Beyond environmental stewardship, Topband maintains substantial investment in innovation. The company's R&D team of about 2,000 professionals is supported by consistent annual investment of approximately 8% of revenue — a commitment maintained even during market volatility.

Positioned for the Next Chapter

"From a team of 20 to nearly 10,000 employees worldwide, Topband's 30-year journey reflects the evolution of Chinese manufacturing itself — from learning and adaptation to innovation and global partnership," said Mr. Wu, Chairman and CEO. "Looking forward, we remain committed to delivering quality, sustainability, and responsive collaboration that creates lasting value for customers and stakeholders worldwide."

As artificial intelligence reshapes manufacturing, Topband is actively expanding into AI energy infrastructure, embodied intelligence, industrial automation, and smart hardware — translating advanced technology into practical solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.topband.com/en.

By PR Newswire

TOPBAND

Topband 30th anniversary

