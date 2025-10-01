Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trinasolar Vertex N Shield 2025: TUV Rheinland Reliability Award Won

October 01, 2025 | 14:30
(0) user say
Module withstands hail and UV stress, offering solar blogs Trinasolar reliability keywords and product spec sheet.

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar announced its Vertex N Shield module has been honored with the PV module Comprehensive Reliability Award at the 11th TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters" Solar & ESS Congress 2025, highlighting the exceptional reliability of Trinasolar's modules.

TÜV Rheinland assessed modules across five dimensions, including thermal cycling, mechanical load and dynamic stress, UV exposure and humidity-freeze, damp heat and PID, the Vertex N Shield module achieved an impressive score of 94, ranking first with every indicator outperforming other competing modules and fully validating its long-term reliability.

"It has been ten years since Trinasolar began advancing TOPCon technology in 2015. Our TOPCon module winning the 2025 'Comprehensive Reliability Award' is a great recognition of us. Trinasolar will continue to provide more reliable products and solutions for customers." commented Lei Gao, Director of Global Cell and Solar Product Management at Trinasolar.

The award-winning Vertex N Shield module features advanced i-TOPCon technology. Its glass is 25% thicker than that of conventional modules and its resistance to energy impact 2.5 times greater. In severe hailstorms it can withstand 75mm hail at 60° angle, certified by RETC. The module's innovative frame design increases load-bearing capacity, thereby further enhancing stability and reliability and safeguarding PV power plant assets.

Prior to this award, this module's high reliability had been confirmed by RETC in June, where it earned the title of "High Achiever" in multiple categories, including TC600, DH2000, SDML, and PID.

The Vertex N Shield module, a flagship product of Trinasolar's TOPCon modules, is a cornerstone of the Shield extreme climate solution, which was launched in March, 2025. This solution pioneered a new era of scenario-based solutions.

Besides TOPCon modules, the extreme climate solution also includes the smart tracking system, which implements intelligent protective measures for PV plants, ensuring stable operation of the entire system. This solution not only translates to higher revenue, but also reduces BOS and LCOE.

Committed to be a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, Trinasolar delivers tailored solutions for diverse scenarios, including desert and off-shore regions, and it has earned wide recognition. In addition to maintaining BNEF Tier 1 status both for modules and storage, it was recently named in S&P Global Commodity Insights' premier list of Tier 1 Companies for PV modules and energy storage systems.

By PR Newswire

Trina Solar Co., Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Vertex N Trinasolar Vertex Shield Comprehensive Reliability Award

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Trinasolar Vertex N Shield 2025: TUV Rheinland Reliability Award Won

Trinasolar Vertex N Shield 2025: TUV Rheinland Reliability Award Won

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

AI RAN Market 2025: Vendors Target Six Billion USD Value

Allianz Study 2025: Two in Five Aussie Homeowners Skip Maintenance

Allianz Study 2025: Two in Five Aussie Homeowners Skip Maintenance

TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

TricorBraun 2024 Sustainability Report: ESG Progress Revealed

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020