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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TERREPOWER launches Ontility electric vehicle battery lifecycle solutions

September 16, 2026 | 10:57
(0) user say
Sustainable manufacturer TERREPOWER launched EV battery lifecycle solutions under its Ontility brand across European and North American markets to support commercial energy storage systems.

DAPHNE, Ala., Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER, the world's largest sustainable manufacturer by volume, today announced the launch of EV batteries under its Ontility brand, which is dedicated to EV battery lifecycle solutions and energy storage systems and components. This launch reflects TERREPOWER's expanded focus on helping customers across Europe and North America maximize the value of EV batteries through validated reuse, remanufacturing, repurposing and recycling solutions.

TERREPOWER, with its global manufacturing footprint, engineering expertise and circular economy leadership, provides practical, scalable solutions under the Ontility brand that help keep electric vehicles on the road longer, reduce unnecessary battery replacement and preserve valuable materials for future use.

North America is positioned as the leading regional market, underpinned by EV adoption rates, domestic battery manufacturing investment and a regulatory environment that increasingly rewards battery reuse over extraction of virgin materials.

In Europe, the pull is even sharper. In the first half of 2025, battery electric vehicle sales grew 38% year over year. That rate of adoption means the volume of first-life batteries reaching serviceable end-of-automotive life will surge over the next three to five years.

"Both North America and Europe are entering a pivotal phase of EV adoption, where maintaining and extending the life of batteries will become as important as producing them," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "The launch of Ontility EV batteries strengthens our ability to serve customers across these regions with proven battery lifecycle solutions while reinforcing TERREPOWER's position as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing. As millions of EVs age, the industry needs trusted partners capable of restoring, validating and extending battery value at scale."

This launch comes as these markets experience continued growth in battery electric vehicle adoption, increasing demand for aftermarket battery solutions, fleet support and compliant end-of-life battery management. With Ontility EV batteries, TERREPOWER helps vehicle owners, installers, fleets, OEMs, channel partners and salvage operators maximize battery value by prioritizing the highest-value outcome first: returning batteries to vehicles whenever possible.

"Too often, batteries are viewed as waste before their useful life is truly complete," said Michael Boe, President, Europe at TERREPOWER. "Our philosophy at TERREPOWER is simple: preserve value first. By restoring batteries to service, we extend vehicle life, reduce material consumption and help create a more circular approach to electrification. That approach supports both sustainability goals and business outcomes."

Ontility's EV battery solutions are designed to deliver:

  • Validated, warranty-backed battery systems for out-of-warranty electric vehicles
  • Installation-ready solutions that reduce service complexity and turnaround time
  • Lower-cost alternatives to full battery replacement
  • Extended vehicle and fleet life through proven remanufacturing processes
  • Scalable battery lifecycle services for OEMs and aftermarket partners
  • Responsible repurposing and recycling pathways when batteries reach the end of usable vehicle life

This launch also reflects TERREPOWER's growing role in supporting Europe's circular economy objectives and evolving battery regulations. With operations and customers spanning 90 countries, TERREPOWER is uniquely positioned to help stakeholders navigate the entire battery lifecycle from recovery and testing to remanufacturing, second-life applications and material recovery.

TERREPOWER expects demand for EV battery lifecycle solutions to accelerate globally as more vehicles move beyond their original warranty periods.

"The challenge facing the industry is not simply producing more batteries," Gillis added. "It's ensuring the batteries already in service deliver the greatest possible value throughout their lifecycle. Leadership in this space matters because it helps make electric mobility more affordable, more sustainable and more accessible. TERREPOWER's brand Ontility exists to help solve that challenge."

The company's Ontility EV battery launch is supported by a redesigned digital presence, evolved product offerings and ongoing investments in battery lifecycle capabilities across Europe and North America.

For more information, visit www.ontility.com and www.terrepower.com

By PR Newswire

TERREPOWER

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TagTag:
electric vehicle battery electric vehicle battery lifecycle Ontility TERREPOWER

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