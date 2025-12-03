TERREPOWER appoints Brandon Handy as Chief People Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TERREPOWER today announced that Brandon Handy has been appointed Chief People Officer, effective immediately. This appointment marks a new level of senior leadership in a distinguished career.

"I am delighted to announce Brandon Handy's appointment to Chief People Officer," said Duncan Gillis, CEO of TERREPOWER. "Brandon has excelled in driving functional initiatives, ensuring strong governance, and elevating collaboration across both our corporate functions and business units. He has an unwavering commitment to our people‑first culture."

Based at TERREPOWER's Dallas, TX Corporate Center, Brandon joined the company as Vice President of Talent Management in 2022, bringing more than 16 years of experience in strategic HR leadership. Prior to joining TERREPOWER, he served as director of global human resources at Owens Corning, where he led HR process standardization, optimized talent initiatives, and developed inclusion and diversity programs. His extensive background also includes leadership roles at Trinity Industries, Kohl's Department Stores and Pfizer, where he gained valuable experience in HR strategy, safety and business alignment.



Brandon earned both his bachelor's degree in business administration and his MBA from Florida A&M University. He has earned HR certifications through both the HR Certification Institute and the Society for Human Resource Management, as well as a certification in Industrial Health and Safety from Georgia Tech.

"Brandon's promotion to Chief People Officer is well-deserved," said Gillis. "This appointment reflects our confidence in Brandon's capacity to foster an inclusive, high-performing workplace in our facilities worldwide. His dedication to serving his internal customers has set a high standard, earning him a reputation for both excellence and reliability."

