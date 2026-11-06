Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SOLUM partners with Infineon expanding HVDC power for AI data centres

November 06, 2026 | 14:47
(0) user say
Power supply manufacturer SOLUM signed a memorandum of understanding with Infineon Technologies to develop high-voltage direct current power solutions designed specifically for artificial intelligence data centres.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLUM Co., Ltd. (KRX: 248070) today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) to strengthen their existing collaboration on high-voltage direct current (HVDC) power solutions for AI data centers. The companies plan to expand their work across three key power applications: intermediate bus converters (IBCs), battery backup units (BBUs) and power supply units (PSUs).

As generative AI and high-performance computing drive power demand in data centers higher, energy efficiency, power density and system reliability are becoming more important. HVDC-based power architectures are emerging as a key technology for next-generation AI data centers, reducing power losses and improving reliability through more efficient power conversion and distribution.

Under the MoU, Infineon will work with SOLUM from the early stages of relevant projects to review suitable technologies and product solutions, and will provide reference designs and technical support, drawing on its portfolio of silicon (Si), silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors and control solutions. SOLUM will apply its server power design and manufacturing capabilities to develop AI data center power products and pursue application opportunities with global customers. The companies will maintain a regular technical dialogue on next-generation developments.

At the Infineon-SOLUM Collaboration Tech Day, held alongside the signing at SOLUM's SolSquare campus in Yongin, SOLUM showcased AI data center power solutions incorporating Infineon technologies. Among the featured products was a 26 kW-class BBU DC/DC converter for 800 Vdc rack power architectures, designed to support continuity of AI server operations during momentary power interruptions. Using Infineon CoolSiC™ MOSFETs, EiceDRIVER™ gate drivers and PSOC™ digital power controllers, the module is being developed with a target peak efficiency of more than 98.5%, with mass production targeted for 2027. SOLUM also presented an LVDC BBU DC/DC converter, an ORv3-compatible 33 kW power shelf and server PSUs.

"AI is driving fundamental changes not only in computing performance but also in the power infrastructure that supports it," said Jun Sung-ho, CEO of SOLUM. "By working with Infineon, a global leader in power semiconductors, we will further strengthen SOLUM's high-voltage, high-efficiency power design capabilities and pursue new business opportunities in next-generation AI data center power markets, including North America."

"AI data centers require power infrastructure with increasingly higher levels of efficiency, reliability and power density," said Adam White, Division President Power Systems at Infineon. "Korea is at the forefront of technology innovation and a strong driver of AI, and SOLUM's server power capabilities complement what we bring on the semiconductor side. Together we want to advance HVDC power solutions for next-generation AI infrastructure."

For more information, visit www.solum-group.com.

and www.infineon.com.

By PR Newswire

SOLUM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SOLUM AI data centres Infineon Technologies HVDC power solutions

Related Contents

Aolani signs agreements for 500MW Malaysian AI data centres

Aolani signs agreements for 500MW Malaysian AI data centres

ZTE outlines total cost reduction strategy for AI data centres

ZTE outlines total cost reduction strategy for AI data centres

Infineon wins patent case against Innoscience

Infineon wins patent case against Innoscience

Infineon Secures SBTi Approval for Climate Targets

Infineon Secures SBTi Approval for Climate Targets

Infineon Technologies expands operations in Vietnam

Infineon Technologies expands operations in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

movement acquires technology assets of Swiss digital health vendor dacadoo

movement acquires technology assets of Swiss digital health vendor dacadoo

Gamehaus acquires majority stake in AI micro serial platform Anamana

Gamehaus acquires majority stake in AI micro serial platform Anamana

ALTA Performance Materials acquires BASF Palatal resin business unit

ALTA Performance Materials acquires BASF Palatal resin business unit

Cainiao launches AI logistics partnership expanding global warehouse network

Cainiao launches AI logistics partnership expanding global warehouse network

Quantinuum unveils Nexus platform roadmap for fault tolerant quantum computing

Quantinuum unveils Nexus platform roadmap for fault tolerant quantum computing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

movement acquires technology assets of Swiss digital health vendor dacadoo

movement acquires technology assets of Swiss digital health vendor dacadoo

Gamehaus acquires majority stake in AI micro serial platform Anamana

Gamehaus acquires majority stake in AI micro serial platform Anamana

ALTA Performance Materials acquires BASF Palatal resin business unit

ALTA Performance Materials acquires BASF Palatal resin business unit

Cainiao launches AI logistics partnership expanding global warehouse network

Cainiao launches AI logistics partnership expanding global warehouse network

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020