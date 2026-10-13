Smart unveils all-electric two-seater smart #2 at Paris Motor Show

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- smart today celebrated the World Premiere of the all-new smart #2 at the Paris Motor Show, marking the return of its iconic two-seater for a new electric era.

Thirty years ago, the smart vehicle was presented as an art object beneath the Louvre Pyramid. Today, smart returns to Paris with the fully realised production smart #2.

Tong Xiangbei, Global CEO of smart, said: "The smart #2 is more than the return of a familiar silhouette; it is a demonstration of what our teams can achieve in the most demanding urban segment. Its World Premiere in Paris, followed by launches in Europe and China, opens an important new chapter for our global product family."

Kang Yi, Global CMO of smart, said: "The smart #2 expresses our core D.N.A. in a very pure way: Designed with Love, No Compromise on Safety, and Amazing Drives. It is small in footprint, but big in personality."

An Icon for a New Generation

Styled by the Mercedes-Benz Global Design Team, the smart #2 translates the character of smart's iconic two-seater into a contemporary new form, guided by its design philosophy of Love, Pure, Unexpected.

Clean proportions, short overhangs and its signature wheels-at-the-corners stance preserve the pure smart silhouette and maximise space. Unexpected details, including logo-inspired lighting and a contemporary interpretation of the iconic floating roof, reinterpret familiar smart cues.

Inside, bench-style seating and S-shaped cockpit make efficient use of the compact cabin, while carefully considered colours, materials and distinctive details bring warmth and individuality.

The Split Tailgate features an upper glass that opens independently in tight spaces, and a lower section that folds down as a loading platform or a 120-kg capacity seat.

smart #2 Couture Edition: Function becomes Fashion

As a surprise highlight, smart also unveiled the exclusive smart #2 Couture Edition, carrying the established "Function becomes Fashion" theme from concept to production.

Limited to 999 units in Europe and 999 units in China, the Couture Edition combines an Atelier White Matte exterior finish with a contrasting Platinum Gold roof, distinctive gold detailing and exclusive 16-inch Lyra rims. A numbered interior badge further underlines its limited-edition character.

Purpose-Built for Urban Mobility

Underpinning the smart #2 is the newly developed Electric Compact Architecture (ECA) platform, engineered specifically for smart's ultra-compact all-electric two-seater.

Measuring 2,746 mm in length, the smart #2 maximises usable space within its ultra-compact footprint. The ECA platform brings together intelligent packaging, a floor-mounted high-voltage battery, rear-wheel drive and advanced chassis technology.

Power comes from a rear-mounted 60 kW electric motor delivering 130 Nm of torque to the rear wheels.

For Europe, the smart #2 features a 35.8 kWh LFP battery, with a target combined WLTP range of 290 km. Supporting 65 kW DC fast charging, the smart #2 can charge from 10% to 80% state of charge within 20 minutes, while AC charging at up to 11 kW supports convenient everyday charging.

A curb-to-curb turning circle of just 6.95 metres makes navigating tight city streets and narrow parking spaces effortless.

The smart #2 features a five-link rear suspension, a first in its class, supporting confident and composed driving both in cities and on highways.

Central to the smart #2, the Tridion Cell Evo creates a robust protective structure around the passenger cabin without compromising the vehicle's compact dimensions. The vehicle also comes equipped with driver-assistance technologies including smart Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Stop & Go and Highway Assist.

The smart #2 Begins Its Global Market Rollout

Following its World Premiere in Paris, early ordering for the smart #2 will begin in Europe and China, bringing smart's iconic two-seater to two of the brand's key markets.

For Europe, the smart #2 will initially be offered in three core trim lines — Pure, Pure+ and Premium — alongside the limited Couture Edition.

For China, the smart #2 will be unveiled in Premium and Couture Edition variants.

Market-specific line-ups, pricing, specifications, equipment and availability will be communicated locally.