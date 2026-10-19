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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AITO targets European vehicle market entry in autumn 2027

October 19, 2026 | 15:28
(0) user say
SERES Group executive Clifford Kang announced at the Paris Motor Show that electric vehicle brand AITO will enter European automotive markets in autumn 2027.
PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 October 2026 - At the 2026 Paris Motor Show, Clifford Kang, Board Member and Vice President of SERES Group, announced that AITO plans to officially enter the European market in autumn 2027, marking another major step in its global development. With deep respect for Europe's automotive heritage, AITO looks forward to collaborating and growing with partners around the world.

https://youtu.be/6Zoz_hxLRxk?si=948OAjqPhndVNE7J

In China, AITO has earned the trust of over 1.2 million customers. Globally, in Brand Finance's Automobiles 100 2026 ranking, AITO ranked among the world's top 10 luxury automotive brands and was the No.1 Chinese luxury automotive brand by brand value, making it the only Chinese automotive brand.

Driven by its philosophy of "Intelligence Redefining Luxury", AITO is committed to bringing together traditional luxury and technological luxury to create an elevated intelligent mobility experience.

"AITO stands for 'Adding Intelligence to Auto'. We believe a vehicle should be a mobile intelligent agent that understands you and responds to your needs. That is why we introduced our brand philosophy, Intelligence Redefining Luxury. It is our interpretation of what New Luxury means for AITO," said Clifford Kang, Board Member and Vice President of SERES Group. "We come with deep respect for Europe's automotive heritage. We come to collaborate and grow with partners around the world. And we come with our philosophy: Intelligence Redefining Luxury."

As AITO strengthens its global presence, it looks forward to working with partners across the value chain to build a healthy automotive ecosystem, foster mutual growth and bring intelligent luxury mobility to more customers around the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Seres Group Co., Ltd.

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TagTag:
AITO Paris Motor Show SERES Group

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