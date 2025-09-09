Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SJTU Antai MiM 6th in FT 2025 Ranking: Salary, Fees & ROI Data

September 09, 2025 | 16:00
(0) user say
Financial Times’ 2025 Masters in Management ranking lifts Shanghai Jiao Tong to 6th globally—median grad salary $98k, 95% employed within three months.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 8, the Financial Times released its 2025 Global Top 100 Masters in Management (MiM) list. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) at Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) secured 6th position globally and 2nd in China, marking its second consecutive year in the world's top 10. The program's sub-indicators are outstanding: "Overall Satisfaction" ranked 1st globally; "Employment Rate" at 1st globally; "Effectiveness of Career Services" at 1st globally; "Alumni Network" at 1st globally; "Value for Money" at 3rd globally; "Salary Increase" at 7th globally; and "Career Progress" at 7th globally.

The program's sustained rise in global influence is driven by continuous optimization of its training model and interdisciplinary curriculum structure. ACEM actively explores innovative talent development frameworks, introducing specialized courses in AI and ESG to cultivate versatile, high-level professionals. The college has deepened collaborations with leading international business schools and institutions, enhancing students' theoretical foundation while integrating cutting-edge industry knowledge to provide a robust interdisciplinary learning platform.

Outstanding performance across career development indicators fully reflects the MiM program's quality. The Career Development Center operates under a student-oriented philosophy, implementing a unique full-cycle support system. Each student benefits from a dual-mentor program, combining academic and career guidance. The center offers one-on-one counseling and tailored resource recommendations, supporting graduates entering diverse sectors such as finance, technology, consulting, government, AI, new energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The alumni network indicator rose to 1st globally, up from 8th last year, highlighting ACEM's effective efforts in building a cohesive and high-quality alumni community. The college adopts a "comprehensive coverage" approach, establishing a multi-program liaison system that includes undergraduate, Master's, PhD, MBA, EMBA, MTT, EE, and DBA alumni. With 10 global activity bases and the official establishment of the Antai Alumni Association in June 2024, the college maintains structured management to ensure network operability. Alumni activities are aligned with national strategies and industrial needs, featuring seminars, resource matching, field studies, and salons to enhance strategic vision and practical value, effectively bridging alumni with industry and policy.

By PR Newswire

Antai College of Economics and Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Financial Times SJTU

Related Contents

Vietnam among seven economic wonders of worried world: Financial Times

Vietnam among seven economic wonders of worried world: Financial Times

Financial Times praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 offensive model

Financial Times praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 offensive model

Former Fed chief Yellen warns of dangers of loosening bank regulation

Former Fed chief Yellen warns of dangers of loosening bank regulation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Wildberries Virtual Fitting Room 2025: AR Try-On Cuts Returns 30 per cent

Wildberries Virtual Fitting Room 2025: AR Try-On Cuts Returns 30 per cent

Latest News

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Etiqa Gelombang Kasih 2025: Free Flood Coverage for 10k B40 Families

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Andaz Macau 2nd Anniversary Sino-Luso Bazaar 2025: Macanese Feast Returns

Rhenus $20M Philippines Investment 2025: New Cebu Logistics Hub

Rhenus $20M Philippines Investment 2025: New Cebu Logistics Hub

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Parent company of Highlands Coffee acquires Paris Baguette

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020