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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sieyuan Electric advances renewable power systems with integrated energy storage solutions

June 18, 2026 | 14:42
(0) user say
Sieyuan Electric is advancing the development of renewable-dominated power systems through integrated energy solutions combining energy storage, digital intelligence, and advanced grid technologies as global energy transition accelerates.

SHANGHAI, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global energy transition accelerates, power systems are evolving rapidly to accommodate increasing shares of renewable energy, growing electrification and rising demand for flexibility and resilience. Energy storage, digital intelligence and advanced grid technologies are becoming essential to building a more sustainable energy future.

During SNEC 2026, Sieyuan Electric presented its latest innovations and integrated solutions for the Renewable-dominated Power System, highlighting how energy storage, grid-forming technologies, intelligent power infrastructure and digital asset management can work together to support the modernization of power systems worldwide.

Energy storage was a key focus of the exhibition. Leveraging capabilities across battery systems, power electronics, intelligent control and system integration, Sieyuan demonstrated solutions designed to enhance renewable energy integration, improve grid flexibility and strengthen system stability. Supported by integrated capabilities covering battery systems, PCS, EMS, substations and grid connection technologies, the company is able to deliver end-to-end solutions across the entire energy value chain.

Beyond energy storage, Sieyuan showcased a broad portfolio spanning power transmission and distribution, intelligent substations, microgrids, environmentally friendly power equipment and digital monitoring technologies. Together, these capabilities reflect the company's commitment to supporting the decarbonization, digitalization and long-term reliability of modern power infrastructure.

"Power systems are entering a new era shaped by renewable energy, energy storage and digital technologies," said Zhang Shaobo, Assistant General Manager of Sieyuan Electric. "Drawing on more than three decades of experience in the power industry, we are committed to delivering integrated solutions that help customers build more flexible, resilient and sustainable energy systems. Through continuous innovation, we will continue to support the global transition toward a cleaner energy future."

Unlike many specialized suppliers, Sieyuan combines expertise across generation, transmission, distribution, utilization and storage, enabling customers to accelerate the deployment of next-generation power systems through a single trusted partner.

With expertise spanning power transmission and distribution, energy storage, power electronics and intelligent asset management, Sieyuan continues to provide end-to-end solutions for utilities, renewable energy developers, industrial customers and infrastructure operators worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Sieyuan Electric

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TagTag:
Sieyuan Electric Renewable power systems energy storage solutions Integrated energy solutions

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