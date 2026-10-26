SAJ displays CEC approved energy storage systems in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAJ will exhibit at All Energy Australia 2026 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 28–29 October. At Stand M143, installers can get their first hands-on look at the EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5, the first products approved under Australia's new SA TS 5398 standard.

At 2pm on Wednesday 28 October, DEKRA and CCS will present SAJ with the CEC certificates for the EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5 on the stand, making SAJ the first brand listed under SA TS 5398. SAJ and DEKRA will also sign a strategic cooperation agreement covering safety, quality and compliance.

On the stand

EK70 HS5 – the all-in-one home energy system, combining hybrid inverter, LFP battery and whole-home backup in one unit. Modular 6, 7 and 9 kWh battery blocks stack to suit the household.

EK90 HS5 – the premium tier, with 12,000-cycle cells, nine-layer safety protection, edge AI and a 15-year warranty.

B2S and H2 – modular storage and the latest from SAJ's residential range.

elekeeper 5.0 – SAJ's energy management app, with AI-assisted design, five-minute app commissioning and remote diagnosis.

C&I – SAJ's latest commercial and industrial solutions.

Live demonstrations of the EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5, elekeeper 5.0 and the C&I range run at 10am on both days and again at 3pm on Wednesday.

Visitors can also play the claw machine on the stand throughout both days to win tennis balls signed by SAJ brand ambassador Alex de Minaur.

Beat Australia's Strongest Man of 2026 at Stand E01

At Stand E01, near the hall entrance, visitors can take on Bradman Houston, Australia's Strongest Man 2026, on the high striker. Bradman will be there each day. Anyone who beats his score wins!

Bradman recently partnered with SAJ and Sydney Solar & Electrical on a video series about lifting technique and fitness for solar installers, now on SAJ's Instagram.

SAJ across the floor

The SAJ range is also on show with the company's three national distribution partners, for stock, pricing and account conversations:

One Stop Warehouse – Stand EE113, with the EK90 HS5 on display

Supply Partners – Stand L135

Tradezone – Stand S113

"All Energy is where the industry sees what's next, and for SAJ that's the EK70 HS5 and EK90 HS5," said Alan Li, the Sales Director of SAJ Electric Australia. "Installers told us they want one integrated system that's faster to install and that they can stand behind. Being the first brand listed under SA TS 5398 is the proof. We'd love installers to see both systems up close at Stand M143, and to try their luck against Bradman at E01 while they're there."

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