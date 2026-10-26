ESENTIA Energy schedules Q3 2026 financial results release

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESENTIA Energy Development, S.A.B de C.V. (BMV: ESENTIA) ("ESENTIA" or the "Company") will report its third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 28th, 2026.

ESENTIA will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29th, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EDT (9:00 a.m. CDMX) to discuss the results and outlook. Investors can register to attend the live conference call at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pdLwZnyTS7GhZ2IRmfpVEA. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the conference.

The financial report, earnings presentation and audio replay of the earnings conference call will be available following the event at https://esentiaenergy.com/en/informacion-financiera-en/.

Visit www.esentiaenergy.com for more information.