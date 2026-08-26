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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Royal Jordanian Airlines adopts Ramco enterprise software for fleet

August 26, 2026 | 10:57
(0) user say
Flag carrier Royal Jordanian Airlines selected software provider Ramco Systems on 24 August 2026 to digitise maintenance operations and fleet supply chain systems.

AMMAN, Jordan and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise aviation software provider Ramco Systems FZ - LLC, a subsidiary of Ramco Systems Limited (BSE: 532370) (NSE: RAMCOSYS), announced that Royal Jordanian Airlines, the National carrier of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, has selected Ramco's next-generation Aviation Software to support its next phase of growth, following a comprehensive evaluation of global aviation software solutions.

With modules for Engineering and CAMO, Maintenance - Line, Hangar and Shop, Supply Chain Management, Safety, Quality and Compliance and MRO and Part Sales, Ramco Aviation Software provides Royal Jordanian with a single, unified digital platform that will enhance operational efficiency and ensure control and compliance through centralized technical documentation and audit-ready reporting. Ramco will also provide its digital enablers including digital task cards, mobility and dashboards, tailored to Royal Jordanian's operations that will enhance agility through real-time visibility and enable paperless operations. Ramco Aviation Software will integrate seamlessly with Royal Jordanian's existing IT landscape, ensuring a seamless flow of data across all functions.

Samer Majali, Vice Chairman/ CEO of Royal Jordanian Airlines, said, "Digital transformation is a key pillar of Royal Jordanian's growth strategy. As we continue modernizing our fleet and expanding our network, we are equally committed to investing in advanced technologies that enhance operational performance, improve efficiency, and support the highest standards of safety. Our partnership with Ramco reflects that commitment and reinforces the digital capabilities needed to support our future growth."

Sandesh Bilagi, Chief Executive Officer, Ramco Systems, said, "Being chosen by Royal Jordanian Airlines is a testament to the trust we have earned serving the aviation industry and our deep understanding of what airlines need to operate reliably at scale. As Royal Jordanian continues to grow, our platform will help simplify maintenance and engineering operations, while our investments in next generation technologies such as AI and agentic automation will help their teams achieve greater operational resilience."

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/aviation-software/
Follow Ramco on LinkedIn and stay tuned to https://www.ramco.com/blog

By PR Newswire

Ramco Systems

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TagTag:
Royal Jordanian Airlines Ramco Systems Enterprise aviation software

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