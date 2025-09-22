Regent Taipei Luxury Award 2025: Taipei Leading Hotel Crown

TAIPEI, Sept. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Taipei has long been recognized for its exceptional service, refined hospitality, and commitment to sustainability, earning prestigious distinctions from some of the world's most respected authorities. Internationally renowned fashion and lifestyle publication W Magazine, in its Insider's Guide to Taipei, Taiwan, highlighted Regent as the must-stay hotel in the city. From 2017 to 2025, the hotel was honored for nine consecutive years by Forbes Travel Guide, received accolades from the Haute Grandeur Global Awards as "Taiwan's Best Luxury Spa" and "Asia's Best City Leisure Hotel," and was named "Global Winner for Best Luxury Hotel Spa" by the REVE Luxury Awards. Regent Taipei also holds the distinction of being the first hotel in Taiwan to achieve EarthCheck certification, underscoring its role as a pioneer in sustainable luxury hospitality.

Located in the heart of Taipei's vibrant Zhongshan District—named by Time Out magazine as one of the "40 Coolest Neighborhoods in the World" in 2023—Regent Taipei offers guests unparalleled access to the city's cultural, entertainment, and shopping hubs. Within the hotel, the two-level Regent Galleria hosts more than 50 of the world's most prestigious boutiques, providing an exclusive shopping experience for discerning travelers.

The hotel features 538 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, among the most spacious in the city, with select accommodations offering panoramic skyline views. Guests staying on the Tai Pan floors enjoy the added privilege of 24-hour butler service. Additional facilities include the award-winning Wellspring Spa, a rooftop pool, a fitness center, saunas, and versatile event spaces, including the Regent Ballroom and nine multifunctional meeting rooms designed to meet the needs of business, leisure, and social occasions.

Regent Taipei is also renowned as a culinary landmark, with eight distinctive restaurants and a range of additional dining options located within Regent Galleria. The most notable one is the hotel's Cantonese fine-dining restaurant, Silks House, which has been named "Taiwan's No. 1 Chinese Restaurant" by the international dining authority Opinionated About Dining (OAD) for two consecutive years, recognized as Tatler Best Taiwan's Restaurant of the Year 2024, and awarded a total of 42 distinctions over four consecutive years in the United Daily News' "500 Plates", Taiwan's first locally led food critics' guide. These honors affirm Regent Taipei's standing as a premier dining destination in the city.

To accommodate international travelers with limited time in the city, Regent Taipei has thoughtfully curated the "Regent Taste of Luxury Stay" package, allowing guests to enjoy an exclusive dining experience at Silks House without the need for advance reservations. Starting at NT$14,800 per night for two guests, the package includes a Silks House dinner for two, access to the Tai Pan Lounge with its signature privileges, and a special 20% discount on treatments at Wellspring Spa. Guests can indulge in one of Taipei's most sought-after culinary experiences while enjoying an elegant and seamless stay.

Beyond accommodation and dining, Regent Taipei enhances each stay through its "Regent Academy" program, which connects travelers with Taiwan's cultural heritage via tea ceremonies, calligraphy workshops, cooking classes, and guided city tours. These curated programs allow guests to gain a deeper cultural connection while enjoying the comforts of a world-class hotel.

Blending modern luxury with cultural authenticity, Regent Taipei stands as the city's premier hospitality landmark. With award-winning service, a prime location in one of the world's coolest neighborhoods, and a steadfast commitment to sustainability, the hotel continues to redefine luxury hospitality in Taiwan and remains the preferred choice for international travelers.