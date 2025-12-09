Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Raccoon 2 SE launches Christmas Special for spring lawn preparation

December 09, 2025 | 10:13
(0) user say
Raccoon 2 SE has launched a Christmas Special offer helping homeowners prepare their lawns for spring with seasonal maintenance solutions.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its strong Kickstarter debut, RoboUP's new-generation robot mower, the Raccoon 2 SE, has already surpassed 500 backers, reflecting strong demand among small-garden owners. To celebrate, the company is releasing a limited Christmas Surprise Bundle, offering the Raccoon 2 SE with extra blades and boundary ground stakes for a special price of $406.

It's the kind of practical holiday gift parents truly appreciate. Easy, simple, and designed for stress-free mowing.

  • Easy to start, no tech skills needed: No RTK setup, no boundary wire, and even no App required. Users can begin mowing directly by pressing the button on the mower directly.
  • Instant, hassle-free mowing: Target Area Mode handles up to 80㎡ with parallel paths, while Spot Cutting Mode delivers a precise 2m×2m squared-spiral pattern (both completely mapping-free).
  • Consistent, worry-free results: Auto mapping, scheduled mowing, and auto-return work together to streamline daily lawn care effortlessly.

The Raccoon 2 SE helps busy, dual-income families save time and focus on what matters most, making it a meaningful Christmas gift for those seeking a more relaxed, enjoyable year ahead.

  • A tidy yard without extra work: Ride-on-Edge and Edge Mowing reduces and eliminates the need for extra trimming, ensuring clean borders without the manual work.
  • Smarter, safer mowing experience: Smart obstacle avoidance helps protect family, pets, and outdoor furniture. The ultra-quiet >56 dB design also ensures the mowing stays non-disruptive.
  • Handles your whole yard without supervision: Supports up to three mowing zones, with 36% hill-climbing capability and 80cm narrow-path navigation. This enables smooth, automated coverage for typical home gardens under 500㎡/5,400 sq. ft.

The Raccoon 2 SE Christmas Special Bundle is available until the end of the Kickstarter campaign. Mass production is underway, with first shipments expected in February 2026. The mower comes with a 3-year warranty and 2-year coverage for core components, with repair, replacement, and remote troubleshooting provided as needed. RoboUP service centers are located in Europe and the United States, with the network continually expanding.

This is the final opportunity to secure the Raccoon 2 SE with exclusive holiday perks before prices return to standard tiers. To learn more and claim the Christmas Special while it lasts, join the RoboUP community and visit the campaign page today.

By PR Newswire

Roboup

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Raccoon 2 SE Christmas Special Christmas Special offer spring lawn preparation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Velo and McLaren's fan-designed livery shines as Norris wins 2025 championship

Velo and McLaren's fan-designed livery shines as Norris wins 2025 championship

TOYO Co acquires remaining 24.99% stake in TOYO Solar

TOYO Co acquires remaining 24.99% stake in TOYO Solar

Locksley raises oversubscribed A$17m to accelerate US mine-to-market strategy

Locksley raises oversubscribed A$17m to accelerate US mine-to-market strategy

CTK launches California OTC facility for global K-beauty expansion

CTK launches California OTC facility for global K-beauty expansion

YY Group appoints Eli Yu as Chief Product Officer

YY Group appoints Eli Yu as Chief Product Officer

WELLCAMP launches rapid-deployment container houses at global exhibitions

WELLCAMP launches rapid-deployment container houses at global exhibitions

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Velo and McLaren's fan-designed livery shines as Norris wins 2025 championship

Velo and McLaren's fan-designed livery shines as Norris wins 2025 championship

TOYO Co acquires remaining 24.99% stake in TOYO Solar

TOYO Co acquires remaining 24.99% stake in TOYO Solar

Locksley raises oversubscribed A$17m to accelerate US mine-to-market strategy

Locksley raises oversubscribed A$17m to accelerate US mine-to-market strategy

CTK launches California OTC facility for global K-beauty expansion

CTK launches California OTC facility for global K-beauty expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020