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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Quantinuum appoints Nitesh Sharan as chief financial officer

March 19, 2026 | 13:49
(0) user say
The quantum computing company named Sharan to the executive position overseeing financial strategy and operations.

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum, a leading quantum computing company, today announced the appointment of Nitesh Sharan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective April 6, 2026.

Sharan brings more than 25 years of global finance experience across technology, consumer products and consulting. He joins the company after nearly five years as CFO of SoundHound AI, Inc., where he led the company through its public listing in 2022 and oversaw strategic financial planning, accounting, corporate strategy, human resources, legal and intellectual property.

"Nitesh brings an exceptional combination of financial leadership, operational rigor and experience scaling technology companies," said Dr. Rajeeb Hazra, President & CEO of Quantinuum. "As Quantinuum accelerates the commercialization of quantum computing, his experience guiding companies through complex growth and capital market environments will be pivotal."

Prior to joining SoundHound AI, Sharan spent more than 5 years at Nike, where he held several leadership roles, including Vice President of Investor Relations & Treasurer, Vice President of Corporate Finance & Treasurer, and CFO of Global Operations & Technology. Prior to joining Nike, he spent 15 years in senior leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard and began his career as a consultant at Accenture.

Sharan is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder. He earned his MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and his bachelor's degree from Case Western Reserve University. Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, he currently resides in Portland, Oregon. He serves on a number of boards, including Activate, an organization that supports deep science entrepreneurs in commercializing their innovations, and as a Trustee of the Catlin Gabel School, a progressive K-12 independent school.

For more information, please visit www.quantinuum.com.

[i] As of December 31, 2025.

By PR Newswire

Quantinuum

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