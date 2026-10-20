Porsche partners with Mobil 1 for Singapore Experience Centre launch

SINGAPORE, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Porsche and Mobil 1™ are bringing their longstanding collaboration to the next level with the upcoming and highly-anticipated Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Singapore, opening in April 2027.

Expanding a 30-year relationship that has powered Porsche vehicles from racetracks to roads with Mobil 1, PEC will feature Esso Synergy fuels in Singapore, supplied by Aster Mobility Solutions 1.

Powering a new Porsche Destination for Southeast Asia

Designed as a regional destination for Porsche customers and enthusiasts from across Southeast Asia and beyond, PEC Singapore is set to become the 11th Porsche Experience Centre worldwide, integrating driving experiences, vehicle delivery, aftersales services, and Porsche approved pre-owned sales into a single lifestyle precinct, featuring:

A purpose-built, two-kilometre driving circuit with 18 corners and multiple configurations to allow drivers to reach speeds up to 200 km/h and experience cornering forces pushing 1.4 Gs.

Hands-on guidance from certified Porsche instructors covering vehicle control, emergency manoeuvres, and advanced road safety.

State-of-the-art racing simulators, rotating exhibitions, curated dining concepts, and social spaces for enthusiasts and families.

Versatile event spaces and MICE facilities for corporate gatherings, private launches, and regional business summits.

Mobil 1 lubricants and Esso Synergy fuels will power PEC Singapore's high-performance fleet, helping drivers experience the full performance potential of Porsche vehicles in a safe and controlled environment.

"The Porsche Experience Centre Singapore will offer a new and exciting way for customers and enthusiasts from across Southeast Asia and beyond to experience the Porsche brand. As we prepare to welcome guests from 2027 onwards, we are pleased to further strengthen our longstanding relationship with Mobil 1 through this partnership. Our collaboration spans more than three decades, and is built on a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence. We look forward to bringing this partnership to life with Mobil 1 and our new partner, Esso, at the Porsche Experience Centre Singapore, creating memorable experiences for the Porsche community." - Marc Beil, head of Porsche Experience, Porsche Asia Pacific

"Mobil 1 is proud to support the Porsche Experience Centre Singapore as it embarks on this exciting new chapter. Building on our longstanding collaboration with Porsche, we are bringing the iconic Mobil 1 and Esso brands together to power exceptional experiences for Porsche customers and enthusiasts from across the region." - Meledy Takizawa, marketing Manager, Strategic Global Alliances, ExxonMobil Asia Pacific

"Joining forces with the Porsche and Mobil 1 brands allows us to showcase the performance of Esso Synergy fuels to the Porsche community and drivers across Southeast Asia. We look forward to delivering this elevated experience when the Centre opens in 2027." - Lin Chee Lip, general Manager, Aster Mobility Solutions 1