Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

October 28, 2025 | 15:33
(0) user say
The highly anticipated 2025 IDF World Dairy Summit took place from October 20 to 23 in Santiago, Chile.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated 2025 IDF World Dairy Summit took place from October 20 to 23 in Santiago, Chile. Drawing global attention, the event served as an important barometer for the future of the dairy industry.

Liu Chunxi, Chairman of the National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy (NCTID) and Senior Executive President of Yili Group, was invited to the meeting of the IDF Task Force on the Paris Dairy Declaration on Sustainability, where he joined global dairy leaders, experts, and scholars in discussions on the industry's sustainable development.

NCTID's achievements in sustainable innovation were recognized with multiple honors at this year's IDF Dairy Innovation Awards—often dubbed the "Oscars" of the dairy sector for their global scope, professional rigor, and industry impact.

AMBPOMIAL's "For a Bluer Ocean" Limited-Edition Eco-Packaging received the Innovation in Packaging and Transparency for Dairy Products award. The product features an eco-friendly bottle label that utilizes the alkali-washable ink technology pioneered by NCTID, allowing labels to rapidly detach from the bottles during recycling. This significantly improves the purity of recycled materials and boosts recovery rates, contributing to a greener future.

Yili's Xinhuo Bone Energy Formula Milk Powder received the Innovation in Dairy Products for Human Nutrition award. Built on an integrated bone–joint–muscle nutrition approach informed by traditional Oriental dietary principles, the formula combines protein, colostrum basic protein (CBP), calcium, vitamins, sodium hyaluronate, Eucommia leaf powder, and Polygonatum powder to effectively support bone, joint, and muscle health.

Dr. Ignatius Szeto, Executive Director of Nutrition and Health Research Center at NCTID and Assistant President of Yili Group, was invited to deliver a keynote presentation titled "The Role of Dairy Consumption in Healthy Aging." He elaborated on five core health dimensions, underscoring the multiple benefits of dairy products in promoting healthy aging. He also shared NCTID's cutting-edge research findings that provide vital evidence and practical strategies to help address global aging challenges. Dr. Szeto noted that dairy products, as nutrient-rich sources of high-quality protein and key vitamins and minerals, play an indispensable role in improving nutritional adequacy in adults and contributing to reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases and other age-related health conditions.

NCTID was established under the leadership of Yili Group. As a key partner in the center's establishment and operations, Yili has been instrumental in driving the development and implementation of its cutting-edge technologies, thereby promoting collective progress across the industry. During the summit, NCTID showcased a range of innovations, including a digital traceability system for microbial risk management in dairy products and a research project highlighting the protective role of fermented dairy in mitigating alcohol-related liver stress. These demonstrations fully reflected the center's strong capabilities in dairy technology innovation.

Moving forward, NCTID will remain committed to technological innovation. By deepening industry-academia-research collaboration, promoting the commercialization of research outcomes, and driving industrial upgrading and sustainability, it will offer Chinese wisdom and strength for a healthier world.

By PR Newswire

Yili Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IDF World Dairy Summit National Center of Technology Dairy Innovation Awards

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

KPS snatches Ketjen control from Albemarle

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

Vista Equity Partners to Make Majority Investment in Nexthink, Valuing the Company at approximately $3 Billion

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Debuts at the IDF World Dairy Summit

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Insurers accelerate post-typhoon recovery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020